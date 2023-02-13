Sarah Huckabee Sanders Hunting Photo with Dog Posted By GOP

Last week, the Republican National Committee, otherwise known as the Grand Ole Party or the GOP posted a picture of Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders posing with a black lab and a shotgun while on a duck hunt in the flooded timber. The caption “get you a Governor who can do both” seems to be a reference to her ability to balance political responsibilities with spending time in the great outdoors.

The 40 year-old Huckabee Sanders is currently the 47th Governor of Arkansas. She is the daughter of Mike Huckabee, who was the 44th Governor of the state from 1996 to 2007. She also served as the White House Press Secretary for President Trump from 2017 to 2019. Sarah Huckabee Sanders played a pivotal role in Trumps 2016 election campaigh as well.

Get you a Governor who can do both pic.twitter.com/LVMY9H4kQS — GOP (@GOP) February 9, 2023

Senator Steve Daines Sees Twitter Account Suspended For Hunting Photo

Tuesday was a whirlwind day for Montana Senator Steve Daines. He proudly updated his Twitter profile picture to showcase a photograph from a hunting trip with his wife. The picture included a big pronghorn antelope they had just shot. His account was then disabled because Twitter flagged the photo as a violation of the platform’s media policy.

According to The Hill, the situation drew serious outcry from around the country. Many people saw it as yet another example of digital political censorship. Senator Daine’s got help from Twitter CEO Elon Musk to help fix the problem. Senator Daines is one of the most influential leaders on Capitol Hill. He currently serves as the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Seemingly out of the blue on Tuesday morning though, the Montana Senator’s Twitter profile went blank. Hnd background photo were r from the site The link to his page simply displayed a message that read “@SteveDaines’s account is temporarily unavailable because it violates the Twitter Media Policy.”

Elon Musk quickly chimed in to help put out the fire and restore the Senator’s account. Musk also provided some additional context on the situation. “This is being fixed. Policy against showing blood in profile pic is being amended to ‘clearly showing blood without clicking on the profile pic’. The intent is to avoid people being forced to see gruesome profile pics,” Musk tweeted.

Senator Steve Daines Reacts To Temporary Twitter Suspension

Senator Daines recently joined Fox Newsto discuss things. He also released an official statement about the whole ordeal:

“I am grateful Elon Musk reached out to me to resolve this issue and am glad that he recognizes that free speech is a bedrock of our country, and acted quickly to reinstate my Twitter account after being made aware of the suspension. The initial ban over the profile photo of my wife and me after a successful Montana antelope hunt was disappointing given the fact that it is no different than photos Montanans share on social media every day. It’s our Montana way of life and we are proud of it. I am glad Elon Musk recognizes this. The rest of the country benefits from the acceptance of diverse thoughts and values, including Montana values.“