Senator Steve Daines’s Twitter Account Suspended Then Unsuspended Because Of Hunting Photo

Tuesday was a whirlwind day for Montana Senator Steve Daines. He proudly updated his Twitter profile picture to showcase a photograph from a hunting trip with his wife. The picture included a big pronghorn antelope they had just shot. His account was then disabled because Twitter flagged the photo as a violation of the platform’s media policy.

According to The Hill, the situation drew serious outcry from around the country. Many people saw it as yet another example of digital political censorship. Balance was restored though when Senator Daine’s enlisted the help of Twitter CEO Elon Musk to help fix the problem. Senator Daines is one of the most influential leaders on Capitol Hill.

He currently serves as the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Seemingly out of the blue on Tuesday morning though, the Montana Senator’s Twitter profile went blank. His profile picture and background photo were removed from the site. Many of his more recent tweets were scrubbed from his account. The link to his page simply displayed a message that read “@SteveDaines’s account is temporarily unavailable because it violates the Twitter Media Policy.”

Elon Musk quickly chimed in to help put out the fire and restore the Senator’s account. Musk also provided some additional context on the situation. “This is being fixed. Policy against showing blood in profile pic is being amended to ‘clearly showing blood without clicking on the profile pic’. The intent is to avoid people being forced to see gruesome profile pics,” Musk tweeted.

Senator Steve Daines Reacts To Temporary Twitter Suspension For Hunting Photo

Shortly after Musk weighed in on the situation, the Senator’s account was restored with full access. Senator Daines recently joined Fox News to discuss things. He also released an official statement about the whole ordeal:

“I am grateful Elon Musk reached out to me to resolve this issue and am glad that he recognizes that free speech is a bedrock of our country, and acted quickly to reinstate my Twitter account after being made aware of the suspension. The initial ban over the profile photo of my wife and me after a successful Montana antelope hunt was disappointing given the fact that it is no different than photos Montanans share on social media every day. It’s our Montana way of life and we are proud of it. I am glad Elon Musk recognizes this. The rest of the country benefits from the acceptance of diverse thoughts and values, including Montana values.”

He also kept a good spirit amidst all the chaos, resharing a graphic initially tweeted by Texas Senator Ted Cruz that shows the Montana Senator having his mugshot taken for the crime of posting a hunting picture. He was also quite thankful to Elon Musk for all of his help.

Senator Daines Has Been A Longtime Champion For Hunting And Wildlife Conservation

Senator Steve Daines has been a longtime champion for the hunting community and for wildlife conservation efforts. As one of the most influential leaders in the political arena, he’s leveraged his platform and political sway to continuously enact policy that protects the freedom to hunt and to help conserve America’s wild places and wild things. Details about his hunting prowess and affinity for adventure were previously highlighted by Huntin’ Fool magazine.

Senator Daines’ leadership on hunting and conservation issues has previously been recognized by Safari Club International. He was bestowed with the organization’s prestigious Federal Legislator of The Year Award in 2017. In the spring of 2022, Senator Daines was also honored by the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership with the James D. Range Conservation Award.

His Leadership Helped The Great American Outdoor Act Become A Reality

Back in 2020, Senator Steve Daines helped steer the Great American Outdoor Act across the finish line. It’s cemented as one of the most meaningful pieces of legislation in American history when it comes to protecting the nation’s wild places and wild things and providing the public with opportunities to explore and recreate in the great outdoors.

The Great American Outdoor Act authorized $9.5 billion over five years to address the crumbling infrastructure on America’s public lands and waters. $6.5 billion in funding was dedicated to the National Park Service and an additional $3 billion was authorized to repair and maintain infrastructure on public lands overseen by the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and U.S. Forest Service. The funds were set aside to repair roads, build trails, and otherwise improve access for hunting and fishing on public lands and waters across the country.

The Great American Outdoor Act also provided full and permanent funding of $900 million annually for the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The LWCF was established by Congress in 1964 to support conservation efforts across the country by purchasing land, implementing easements, and leveraging funding through various federal, local, and state partnerships. The LWCF has funded almost 50,000 projects to date, spanning nearly every county in America, from vast National Forests to small, local parks. Legislatively ensuring full and permanent funding for future land acquisition efforts will continue to make immediate, positive impacts on wildlife conservation efforts and increase access for hunting and fishing across the country.