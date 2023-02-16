State Possibly Changing Whitetail Deer Bag Limits, Hunting Season Dates for 2023-2024

New reports indicate that Ohio hunters may be able to harvest more whitetail deer next season.

According to a news release from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio Wildlife Council members are considering updating the 2023-24 deer hunting season in six counties.

“Deer hunting bag limits were proposed to increase in six counties and decrease in one,” the release stated. “The proposed deer hunting seasons are similar to last year.”

Each year, state officials control the number of deer hunters can harvest to maintain a healthy deer population properly. However, state biologists have recently recommended that the harvest limit be increased from two deer to three in Belmont, Gallia, Geauga, Harrison, Jefferson, and Monroe counties.

“Deer bag limit increases are designed to slow herd growth and increase hunting opportunity,” the news release noted.

However, the state is also considering reducing the bag limit in Butler County next season, lowering it from three deer to two. “A decrease in the county bag limit is designed to allow herd growth where desirable,” the news release added.

In addition, Ohio officials have proposed season dates for white-tailed deer hunting similar to those from previous years.

As of now, the tentative deer archery season dates will run from Sept. 30 to Feb. 4, 2024. In addition, hunting with guns would be separated into multiple seasons.

A youth gun hunt will take place on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19, pending state recommendations get the green light. In contrast, next year’s adult deer hunting season with guns will be split into two parts: the first from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 and the second on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17. Additionally, deer muzzleloader would be held from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2024.

Officials also indicate that separate deer hunting regulations will continue from 2023-2024 for the Chronic Wasting Disease surveillance area in Marion, Wyandot, and Hardin counties.

Those who wish to hunt whitetail deer in those areas will likely be allowed to begin their archery season early, starting on Sept. 9. They may also get to hunt in an early firearm season this fall, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9.

As we’ve covered before, chronic wasting disease is a neurological disease that can result in death for “deer and other similar species.”

“A disease surveillance area was established following the discovery in 2020 of (Chronic Wasting Disease) positive deer in Wyandot County,” the release stated.

It continued: “Monitoring is ongoing, and the Division of Wildlife has proposed additional measures to increase the deer harvest, decrease the possibility of disease transmission, and limit the spread of (Chronic Wasting Disease) in Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties.”