State’s Hunters Harvest More Than 303,000 Deer During 2022

Fox 2 News in Michigan recently shared a story encapsulating the state’s 2022 deer hunting season with data. This was the first season that hunters were legally required to report their deer harvest to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of shooting them. The data reveals that hunters in the state took down an estimated 303,087 deer this past season. The data is also being used to help monitor the overall health and population dynamics of Michigan’s statewide deer herd.

The 2022 deer season officially ended on January 31st. The data reveals that 586,595 hunters purchased a deer license during the season. 208,408 of those hunters reported shooting a deer, with some hunters shooting multiple deer. 182,685 of the deer were harvested in the southern portion of the state’s Lower Peninsula. The northern reaches of the Lower Peninsula reported 97,714 deer taken. 22,787 of the deer were taken in the Upper Peninsula.

Roughly 56% of the deer shot were antlered. An estimated 172,044 bucks were taken while 23,123 hunters reported shooting more than one buck. 131,043 of the deer harvested were antlerless. Michigan DNR also said that nearly 83% of hunters completed the reporting requirements in under five minutes. More than 86% of the reports were filed through the DNR website, while the app accounted for 13% of the deer checked in.

Michigan Tracks Deer Harvests But Doesn’t Track Spirit Bear Sightings

While deer populations are closely monitored and the data is made public, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources does not track reports of one of the state’s most majestic animals. A spirit bear is a black bear with white fur. They are most closely associated with residing in the Great Bear Rainforest in British Columbia, Canada.

Spirit bears are known as moksgm’ol to local indigenous peoples in the region. That means Indigenous “white bear. ” Spirit bears are sacred to the Indigenous people of the Great Bear Rainforest. According to native legend, spirit bears are capable of swimming deep underwater and leading humans to magical places. They were designed by the Creator as a reminder of the last ice age. It’s estimated that less than 400 spirit bears exist on the planet.

Spirit bear sightings are kept so tightly under wraps that DNR wildlife biologist Cody Norton was astounded by the sightings. Because the DNR doesn’t track color variations of black bears, records of white bears in Michigan are virtually non-existent.

“Color isn’t necessarily something we track over time or have good records on,” said Norton. “It’s more just really neat when it shows up.”

“Having this white bear this year, and then potentially other ones in the past show up in that same area… That certainly kind of leans towards how we’ve got some unique genetics over there that are producing these color variations,” he continued. “So, it’s super interesting and really cool to see.”