Tourist Kills Lifelong Friend Hunting, Walks Free

“As I was turning, I shot him. It was a complete tragedy. Everything was happening. I was screaming for Onorio,” the defendant says of the horrific hunting accident.

62-year-old Franco Moroni from Loriano, Italy, admitted to shooting and killing his lifelong friend, Marco Cavola in 2019. Their Feb. 2023 trial has concluded, and the jury assigned to the case took just 30 minutes to find Mr. Moroni not guilty, the BBC reports.

Cavola died instantly. Mr. Moroni would fire his shotgun into the back of his friend’s head at point-blank range during a Scottish pigeon hunting trip guided by another friend and sporting agent, Peter Bruce.

While on the Rossie Estate in Inchture, Scotland, all men brandished shotguns. Mr. Bruce warned both hunters not to aim towards the road when firing the weapons. But no further instruction would come. Then, Moroni and Cavola would enter a single blind together. This, as the jury was told, is “extremely dangerous.”

‘It was a complete tragedy’

“At a certain point, a bird came across. Marco shot three times. He then told me ‘shoot, shoot, shoot’ and then he got down,” Moroni said of his friend during the case. “At that point I rose to my feet and shot and then he also got up at that point. He did the movement so quickly – lowering himself and getting up again.”

This is when tragedy struck. “As I was turning, I shot him. It was a complete tragedy. Everything was happening. I was screaming for Onorio,” Mr. Moroni decreed (Onorio is another Italian-given name for Mr. Cavola).

The hunting accident has “completely changed” Moroni, turning him into a “virtual recluse.”

Yet the only charges to come of Marco Cavola’s death are for the shooting agent, Mr. Bruce. As organizer, he had already been fined £5,000 for health and safety breaches and for supplying the fatal weapon to an unlicensed shooter.

Hunting Accident Spurs Outcry From Victim’s Wife: ‘How should I explain this to our daughter and to our son?’

To make matters worse, 56-year-old Bruce told the court he was not present during Cavola’s death. Bruce would cite that he “slipped away briefly to buy diesel,” then returned to discover Mr. Cavola had been shot dead.

Bruce says he has known the victim for a decade, having organized “a number of shooting trips” for Mr. Cavola and friends.

After learning of Feb. 24’s not guilty verdict, Cavola’s wife, Sara, would release a statement through her solicitor.

“I understand it was an accident but this decision is absurd,” it translates. “How should I explain this to our daughters and to our son who is still very young? How should I explain to them the man who killed their dad is now out from court with no consequences for what he did? This is wrong.”

The trial would last a week. During, Mr. Moroni testified that he and Mr. Cavola, a childhood friend, often went hunting for mushrooms in the woods near their Rome-adjacent homes. Both men were excited for their pigeon hunting excursion in Scotland. Mr. Moroni, however, admitted that he had only shot a firearm “two or three times” before their trip.

One witness, Sgt. Ian Borthwick, told the courtroom that Mr. Moroni was “extremely distraught, distressed, in a state, shouting and wailing” as he was giving his statement after Mr. Cavola’s death.