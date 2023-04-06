Turkey Hunting With Riley Green On Realtree Roadtrips

April is peak turkey hunting season. The last few cold days of winter start to melt away as spring starts to warm up the weather and the vibes. Something about sunshine and a lovely spring breeze just make people feel good. Arguably the only sound better than some good country music is the sound of a turkey gobble rolling through the woods. Riley Green is a guy that knows quite a bit about both of those things. Let’s revisit his latest turkey hunt with Realtree Roadtrips as we celebrate his new song, Everybody Get Along.

Green seems to be getting pretty good at this whole duet thing. His latest #1 was a collaboration with Thomas Rhett. The song Half Of Me is about a universal feeling that every dude in the world has felt before. Just wanting to drink a beer. It was also recently announced that Green would be teaming up with Luke Combs to put a new chapter one of the biggest hits of his career so far. Their dueted version of Different Round Here is set to drop on May 11th.

Written and vocalized similarly to The Conversation by Hank Williams Jr. and Waylon Jennings, Every Body Get Along is a casual conversation between Riley Green and Justin Moore. Moore also has new music coming out soon. His latest song, Stray Dogs is a look back at the career that’s brought him this far. His new album will be available for your listening pleasure on May 5th.

Everybody Get Along Is Some Amazing Life Advice

Everybody Get Along is a light-hearted look at finding common ground and settling societal arguments without drama or fights. It’s a similar vibe to Kenny Chesney’s hit song, Get Along. Moore and Green use the lyrics to walk through some of the most classic arguments in country music culture. Things like Ford vs. Chevy trucks, Mossy Oak vs. Realtree Camo, and the Smoky Mountains vs. Panama City Beach for vacation. Ultimately Moore and Green just agree to disagree on their opinions about that type of stuff and just move on continuing to get along. Then they go get a beer and bro down. There’s a bigger lesson in those lyrics when it comes to bigger political and cultural issues, but that’s for everyone to interpret in their own way.

Riley Green Goes Turkey Hunting With Realtree Roadtrips

Back in 2003, Realtree Roadtrips seemingly reinvented the entire concept of “the hunting show.” 20 years later, the Realtree Roadtrips brand is stronger than ever. After a brief hiatus, the program returned for a fresh start in 2020. The lead host for the show is Tyler Jordan. He’s the son of legendary Realtree founder Bill Jordan. Tyler Jordan’s frequent co-hosts include country music stars Riley Green and Jon Langston as well as Major League all-star Austin Riley. Their hunts feature in-the-moment social media coverage on Instagram and a super fast turnaround time on full-length videos. That means it’s as close to a “live” hunting show as there is. It also showcases the full hunting experience including life on the road, preparing for the hunt, and chilling out at the hunting camp together after the hunting adventure winds down.

Last spring, Tyler Jordan trucked it on up to Tennessee to tag some birds with Riley Green on a hunt that took place on Luke Bryan’s farm. Check it out below: