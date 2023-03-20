Undying Love For Wife and Turkey Hunting Helps Man Beat Leukemia

Back in 2020, a man named Chris Skates was walking home from the U.S. Department of Energy Headquarters in Washington D.C. He was on the way home from working as an advisor for the U.S. Secretary of Energy. Then he passed out cold on the sidewalk. He regained consciousness and was helped to his feet by a stranger. Sensing something was wrong, he immediately sought medical attention. Two days later he was told he had Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. That’s the rarest and most deadly form of the disease there is. It has a 98% mortality rate. News like that is enough to make a man’s world stop spinning. However, the undying love he has for his wife, his family, and turkey hunting ultimately helped him survive a situation that should have killed him.

He recently shared his story with The National Wild Turkey Federation. After his diagnosis, he started undergoing absolutely massive amounts of chemotherapy and radiation treatments which ultimately took a huge toll on his mental and physical well-being. Teetering on the brink of death, he was sent to the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. While there, his bone marrow was completely annihilated by medical treatments. He then received a bone marrow transplant in an attempt to keep him alive. Not only was he concerned about cancer, but at the time, the pandemic was a grave threat to his survival as well. He was too sick and weak to get outdoors, and thus missed the entirety of the 2020 and 2021 turkey hunting seasons.

His Love For His Wife, Family, And Turkey Hunting Kept Him Alive

“A man thinks about a lot of things when he’s lying in a hospital for days on end… Mostly I thought about my wife and family and if I would live to love them longer. But for a couple of those days, I thought about turkey hunting,” he said.

Skates said he vividly remembers spending nearly an entire day reliving every single one of the turkey hunts he’d been on in his life. “Perhaps it was the state of my health or a bit of depression, but I lingered over the near misses and the screw-ups. Over the decades, there have been plenty of both. I was in and out of consciousness but came to the next morning as the sun rose. I looked at the sliver of sky I could see through that window, and I cried out a prayer to God – Lord, am I ever even going to hear another turkey gobble?”

Looking back, he admits it was probably a silly thing to cry about. However, given the sorry circumstances that his life had deteriorated to, his dreams of one-day again going turkey hunting strengthened him to keep fighting for his life. He said the hardest part was that the situation left him crying quietly and alone. He needed something just to cling to for hope.

“I was nearly too weak to walk to the toilet, and my hair and beard were gone. I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t drink water some days without throwing up,” he said. In the Fall of 2022, he got the good news from his doctor that he had hoped for and prayed about for years. He was cleared to get back into the woods and start hunting again.

He was excited to get out and enjoy the fall turkey season last year, but he was too weak to pull back his compound bow, so he bought a crossbow instead. Though he wasn’t yet able to make it too far from the truck, he was back doing what he loved. It was at least a start.

More Than Anything He Was Just Happy To Be Hunting Again

He brought some old turkey calls along with him, mostly for nostalgia purposes. Calling isn’t usually an effective method in the fall. The birds simply don’t ever typically respond to calls that time of year. He let loose a few loud yelps and a cackle just for old-time’s sake. He had no expectations that anything would come of those efforts. Then it happened. About 100 yards away an old tom turkey that he hadn’t yet seen did the unimaginable. The bird sent a loud gobble right back at him and excitedly gobbled over and over and over again.

“At first, I sat there stunned. And then I remembered that hospital prayer and it was as if, God said, ‘Yes, you’re going to hear one gobble again.’ Such a direct answer from the Almighty is a powerful thing, so the sobs snuck up on me, then overtook me. Ultimately, the old gobbler went the other way, up the bluff and not down into the valley where I was. No matter. I’d just experienced one of the best hunts of my life.”

His first hunt back was unsuccessful, but it put him mentally back in alignment with the things in his life that matter most. He’s somehow still alive. His love for his wife and his family is still going strong. He’s hunting again. And with this year’s spring turkey hunting season now getting underway, he knows for sure he’s going to be back in the woods hunting turkeys again. The sounds of those first few turkey gobbles are bound to be like magical music to his ears, and a reminder of why he fought through the days he thought he would never get through. Here’s to wishing him nothing but the best of luck this spring season.