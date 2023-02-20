Unreal First Person Footage Shows Bear Attack on Bow Hunter: WATCH

Captured in the moment by the hunter‘s body cam, this first-person footage of a black bear attack unfolding is one of a kind.

Seeing a bear in the wild is always thrilling. But for an archer out on the prowl in the open themselves, bears become an entirely different sort of thrilling; the life or death kind.

Luckily this hunter spots the bear in time to react. He crouches low, readies an arrow, and aims for the bruin. The large predator begins an approach, and the hunter begins to shout, but it doesn’t work. His arrow slips as the bear charges, and a full contact tackle is made as the man is heard struggling for life.

In the last seconds before his body cam hits the mud, we can see the man use his bow to block the bear attack. Its sizable maw and claws make direct contact with the weapon instead of his face, neck, and chest. This certainly saved him a few grave wounds.

What happens in the next few seconds is unclear as the camera remains mud-bound. But the hunter can be heard fighting back – which is exactly what saved his life. Less than ten seconds later, the camera is picked up and he makes a run for it:

"With a bow and arrow in hand, this guy encountered a black bear on a trail. The wild animal charged him and tackled him to the ground before he could run away. Luckily, he was able to walk away from incident with only a bruised elbow and ego."

“What the f*ck… Scared me, that guy,” the hunter narrates into his camera. The adrenaline is rushing, and he wears the face of a man who just survived a black bear attack.

Always Fight Back in a Black Bear Attack

This footage is remarkable. So much so that it feels like a capture from a first-person video game. But it is very real, as are black bear attacks. Thankfully, the archer walked away unscathed and was able to share his unbelievable encounter with the world.

Black bears are the smallest of their North American kin. But the typical individual vastly outweighs any human. Some can weigh a whopping 700-800 pounds, and all are equipped with five two-inch claws on each paw. No human, no matter how experienced, can hope to overpower a black bear in a one-on-one confrontation.

Preventative knowledge becomes an outdoorsman’s best weapon against wild encounters as a result. Yet if all else fails and you find yourself being pursued or charged: never run from a black bear. This is critical to survival.

As with any large predator (be it bear or mountain lion) stand your ground. Make eye contact with the animal at all times, and never turn your back to them. Fleeing is what prey does, and you never want to make yourself look more like food.

If you find yourself under assault, do exactly what this archer did and fight back. The old wives’ tale of playing dead does not work, and will result in mauling. If a bear wants to kill you – it will try as hard as it can to do so. It becomes your job to try just as hard to survive in turn.

