Utah Governor Signs Legislation For Open Season On Cougar Hunting

On Friday Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed a major piece of legislation that includes controversial changes to the state’s cougar hunting regulations. With the bill signed, a year-round hunting season for the cats is set to open up soon. It will also legalize trapping mountain lions in addition to just hunting them.

Utah House Bill 469 was introduced by representative Casey Snider. It did not initially include any provisions related to cougar hunting. However, those details were plugged into the bill later in the legislative session with very little explanation. Mountain lion populations in the start are rising, but the new regulations outlined in the bill have drawn criticism from both mountain lion hunters and concerned wildlife conservationists. The Salt Lake Tribune has more details.

One of the most notable critics of the bill is Brent Lyles, executive director of the Mountain Lion Foundation. “I wish Gov. Cox understood that killing more mountain lions will lead to more cougar problems, not less,” he said. “HB469 is bad for ranchers, and it’s bad for public safety. And that’s on top of it being bad for Utah’s wild lands and natural resources.”

Other Provisions In The Bill Likely Encouraged Governor To Sign It

Though the legislation that he signed does include the controversial cougar hunting provisions, it’s very likely the other less controversial aspects of the bill are what got it across the finish line. The initial intention of the bill was to set aside $1 million a year to acquire land to preserve it for wildlife habitat and hunter access under the direction of the Division of Wildlife Resources, or DWR. It creates the Wildlife Land and Water Acquisition Program, which will leverage federal grants to buy properties.

The bill also bans the use of trail cameras on public lands from July 31 to Dec. 31. Those dates align with big game hunting seasons throughout the state. The intention of that provision is to keep hunters from using motion-triggered cameras to make hunting easier. It’s a practice viewed as unethical or unsporting by many. This was also a controversial part of the new set of laws as trail cameras have become a major part of the scouting regiment used by many hunters.

House Bill 469 also redefined rules for hunting with air rifles. Additional provisions also made it easier to revoke the licenses of hunting guides and outfitters who are convicted of wildlife violations.

Cougar Hunting Provisions Most Notable Part Of The Legislation

Despite other perceived positives within the legislative package, it’s still controversial. The cougar hunting provisions that will have the biggest impact and make the most news though. The legislation will essentially reclassify mountain lions from a big game species to a nuisance animal, similar to the classification of wild hogs in many states. The bill has received some vocal opposition from people within the mountain lion hunting community.

Outsider took a deep dive into the situation back before the Governor signed the legislation. It’s a good look at how messy the politics of hunting and wildlife conservation can be. The new regulations would go into effect and become official state hunting regulations beginning on May 23, 2023.