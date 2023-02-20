VIDEO: Whitetail Buck Strolls Right Into Waterfowl Decoy Spread

The waterfowl marsh can be an eerie place in the early hours of the morning. The darkness of a swamp before sunrise can feel haunted at times. Duck hunters often settle in before dawn and spread their decoys across the surface of the water before the sun comes up. That prevents the process from spooking any ducks or geese that might be incoming once the shooting light rolls around. This decoy spread attracted something totally unexpected though – a very curious deer. It’s an absolute stud of a 9-point buck too.

Mallard decoys can be seen floating in the background as the big buck just walks straight up to the hunters holding the spotlight. The buck appears to be suffering from a classic case of “deer in the headlights.” The animal is seemingly inquisitively mesmerized by the bright lights and totally unaware that it’s walking right up to a group of gun-toting hunters.

Not much context is given for the video, originally posted by Eastmans’ Hunting, along with a nod to Kryptek. Either way though, spotlighting deer and shooting them is highly illegal. It’s also unlikely that the duck hunters had the proper ammunition or archery equipment needed to take down a deer anyways. The hunters appear to be just as caught off guard and frozen at the moment as the deer. A calm, close-quarters staredown ensues. There’s no telling how the situation unfolded after that though, but it was a cool moment for sure.

Deer Runs To Hunter For Protection In Rare Video

Many people misconstrue the relationship that hunters have with the quarry they pursue. The dynamic typically isn’t based on bloodlust. Hunters also don’t consider the animals they hunt to be an enemy like what’s depicted by the interactions between Buggs Bunny and Elmer Fudd. Instead, hunters typically have more respect and admiration for the animals they hunt than what many non-hunters can even imagine. While the goal of any hunt is to obviously hopefully shoot an animal, immersing yourself in nature and enjoying the solitude of the great outdoors is the real point.

The love and admiration hunters have for wildlife are showcased in this heartwarming video clip. It shows a deer, seemingly startled by something else in the forest, running up right next to a hunter for comfort and protection. The hunter has to be completely shocked by the situation that unfolds. He’s even able to pet the deer. It’s unclear where exactly this all went down, or what exactly the guy was hunting, but it’s a wild scene for sure. The video has been incredibly popular. It’s racked up over 7.5 million viral views in just a few days.

Neighbors Work Together To Free A Doe With Her Head Stuck In A Bucket

We all get our heads metaphorically stuck in a bucket sometimes and need a little help to break free. Crazy footage from North Carolina shows a disoriented deer struggling to navigate a neighborhood while a bucket is stuck over its head.

According to UPI, the incident took place near Winston-Salem. The video was recorded by Kevin McHugh. It shows neighbors trying to corral the bucket-headed deer as it crashes into a brick wall and a wood fence. Ultimately it backflips into a bush once the bucket is removed. The deer is clearly excited as can be once its face is freed from the predicament.