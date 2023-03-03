World Famous Pro Wrestler Joins Realtree Roadtrips For Turkey Hunt

Back in 1986 a young legend in the making name Bill Jordan took some colored pencils and a pad of paper and drew up a pattern based on the bark of a giant oak tree in his parent’s front yard. Then doodled a tapestry of twigs and leaves over it. The result was a three-dimensional-looking pattern that was distinct from any other camo in the world at the time. Prior to companies like Realtree blossoming, most hunting was done in army surplus camouflage which consisted of basically just some blobs of many colors.

With that, the term “brand camo” was invented and the rest is history. Realtree no includes dozens of different camo patterns that help hunters blend into whatever environment they might be hunting. The Realtree brand also includes fishing apparel now too. The Ole Miss Rebels also rocked some absolutely incredible football helmets with a Realtree pattern on them this past season too.

Some NASCAR drivers have also driven race cars completely covered in Realtree camo patterns too. The brand was also one of the primary sponsors of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt. The infamous #3 even once appeared in an epic TV commercial for Realtree alongside Bill Jordan too.

Bill Jordan And Realtree Revolutionzed Outdoor Television Too

Bill Jordan’s impact on the outdoor industry goes well beyond just his camouflage patterns though. He also helped shape the hunting-focus media industry too. In 1992, Jordan began production of Realtree Outdoors. Hunting had never really been televised prior to that, so to launch a nationally televised hunting show was a tremendous accomplishment. The show initially aired on The Nashville Network (TNN). It currently airs on The Outdoor Channel. It also had a very successful run on ESPN2 back in the day.

Tyler Jordan Carrying On His Father’s Legacy

Having played a major part in essentially inventing modern camouflage and kickstarting the concept of hunting television, it’s safe to Bill Jordan’s legacy will live on forever. It’s encouraging to see his son Tyler already continuing that legacy in a big way. Tyler Jordan is currently the host of Realtree Roadtrips, one of the very best hunting shows on television. The program regularly features appearances from pro athletes like Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves and country music stars Jon Langston and Riley Green.

WWE’s The Undertaker Shoots First Turkey On Realtree Roadtrips

The most recent episode of Realtree Roadtrips features one of the greatest professional wrestlers in world history. Mark William Calaway, also known as The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year.

The 6 foot 10 inches tall 300 plus pound mammoth of a man won 25 of his 27 Wrestlemania bouts. He won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship 3 times. He’s perhaps most well-known for his epic entrances into the wrestling ring. The Undertaker is not just an entertainer though. He’s also a former World Heavyweight Champion on the real wrestling circuit.

He doesn’t do much wrestling anymore, but he did make a turkey tap out last spring. It was the first wild turkey he ever shot, and the hunt was recorded for an episode of Realtree Roadtrips… “Tyler Jordan Guides Mark Calaway, better known as “Undertaker” to his first two turkeys ever, in Alabama. The hunt starts out slow but the action picked up late in the day on the first hunt. They picked up right where they left off on day two and found a willing gobbler late in the morning to fill Mark’s tags on two textbook hunts!”