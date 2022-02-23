Ice Climber Scaling 400-Foot Wall Clings to Mountainside Through Avalanche: VIDEO

If you’re ever caught scaling a 400-foot mountainside wall through an avalanche, there’s only one thing you can do. Hold on for dear life.

Keep holding on. Or at least, that’s what Leland Nisky did when it happened to him on Feb. 8 at the Ribbon in Ouray, Colorado. It was his first time climbing that mountain.

Did we mention the man did his icy climb alone and unroped when the avalanche happened? Crazy.

Nisky, an AMGA Apprentice Alpine/Rock Guide, recently posted the scary video of himself getting caught up in the wintery mess. By the way, AMGA stands for American Mountain Guides Association.

An Avalanche Death-Defying Moment?

For nearly two minutes, Nisky scavenged for air and held his grip as the snow washed over him and his helmet. Before the snow, he had just switched hands to place his tool.

The man probably felt like he was a goner as it fell to earth. A past avalanche experience in Washington partially buried him. He said he felt the “same terror” overtake him.

‘I knew if I stayed terrified, I probably would die, so I concentrated on controlling my breathing, hugging in tight to the wall to prevent snow buildup on my body, and tucked my head down to breathe a little air bubble,’ Nisky told the Daily Mail.

According to the Daily Mail, the man took twenty minutes to do two full-length 60-meter raps to get to the ground. Soon after, the man realized that he had accidentally gone past his anchor by about ten feet.

After the scare, the website said he went to town to reflect on the near-death experience.

Over 81,000 people watched his Instagram video. The location is almost a 6-hour drive southwest of Denver.

Scary Moment Involved Some Superhuman Strength Maybe

On Instagram, the man said the moment was “probably one of the most terrifying experiences I’ve had while solo climbing.”

But like I said, all he could do was hold on and wait. Nisky said it “took absolutely every ounce of strength I could muster to keep holding onto my tools.”

The man said he was apprehensive about posting the video, but “it seemed too insane that I had caught it on camera to not.”

He added his years of experience and training in stressful situations helped him keep “calm” and (they allowed him” to make it through this freak situation and get back home safe.”

Social Media Amazed Over Video

Nisky’s video probably made more than a few jaws drop.

One man named Connor replied to the video, saying, “Jesus, dude. Glad you lived through that. That was BURLY.”

Another woman reacted similarly.

Elisabeth Gracee said, “Such incredible footage and extraordinary demonstration of skillfulness & strength!! SO glad you’re safe!!