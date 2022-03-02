Ice Fisher Dies After Falling Through Idaho Lake: Report

A Spokane, Washington male resident recently passed away while ice fishing at Priest Lake in Idaho. According to the Bonner County Sherriff’s Office, Matthew Best planned to fish from the shore of Priest Lake in North Idaho. The lake is nearly 95 miles north of Spokane. However, while with a family member, the two got separated.

The deputies shared their investigation on February 28 through Facebook. “Best moved out onto the off-shore ice. The ice was not thick enough, and Best fell through the ice.”

The 40-year-old fisher alerted his family member of the dangers and attempted to get out of the icy water. Although the family member tried getting to Best, they were not successful. After he succumbed to the freezing water temperatures, he drowned. Rescue personnel arrived at the scene but were unable to locate or recover the fisher.

Once it became too dark, authorities suspended the search until morning. On February 20, a dive team searched the area and located Best’s body.

“As the temperatures fluctuate in our area, please use caution on frozen waterways. Ice formed over flowing water and currents is often dangerous. This is especially true near streams, bridges, and culverts,” the deputies explained.

Fisher Dies After Falling Through Ice at Utah Reservoir

Tragically, this is not the only recent death of a fisher after falling through an icy body of water.

In mid-February, 52-year-old Travis Hanchett drowned after falling through the ice while fishing at a Utah reservoir. After hearing his screams and seeing his dog jump into the icy waters after him, witnesses called the police. Although rescuers managed to save the dog, they didn’t locate the fisher in time to save him.

The Vernal, Utah resident went fishing at the west inlet of the Steinaker Reservoir in northeast Utah. However, the ice underneath his feet broke apart. According to a statement by the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office, Hanchett’s body nearly five feet from where he fell through the ice.

Hanchett’s son posted a sweet tribute message to Facebook. “I love you pops and miss you so much. you so much. Yesterday while ice fishing my father fell through the ice and never came back up. Thank you for being my Dad, my mentor, my hero, and my best friend. You taught me so many valuable lessons and I am the man I am today because of you.”

The sheriff’s department also shared its condolences to the family. They also warned fishers that warm temperatures had made the ice thin in many close spots.

“With warming temperatures, we urge everyone to use extreme caution on frozen lakes and waterways as ice levels in some areas are beginning to thin, especially near reservoir inlets,” they stated.