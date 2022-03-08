Ice Fishing Shanty Blown Over a Mile Across Michigan Bay With Anglers Inside

Three Michigan anglers were caught by surprise this past weekend when their ice fishing shanty was blown away by an incoming storm—with them inside.

At a Glance

Three men were enjoying an ice fishing trip when their shanty was blown away.

A passerby witnessed the homemade building blowing out of controlled and called authorities.

The shanty and the fishermen slid more than a mile offshore.

EMS headed to the scene, but the men were able to pull the building to safety without assistance.

None of the men were injured during the event.

All Three Anglers in Good Health after Ice Fishing Shanty Blown Away

The men were enjoying a weekend of fishing on Saginaw Bay near McKinley Township despite reports that bad weather was on the way. And though they were preparing to head in before the front hit, they didn’t act soon enough.

As they were relaxing inside the shanty, 50 mph winds hit the area early Sunday morning. And because of the slick ice and the gusty force, the entire building, men and all, blew 1.5 miles across the frozen lake.

A person on shore witnessed the event and called Huron County dispatchers around 8 a.m. after noticing someone inside struggling to stabilize the building.

According to Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson, the shanty was homemade and roughly the same size as a small camper.

Firefighters Watched From Shore as the Men Pulled The Shanty to Safety

Once EMS got the call, the Caseville Fire Department headed to the scene with an airboat. And the firefighters stood onshore while the anglers attempted to pull the building back to safety.

In the end, the men succeeded. And the fire department did not launch the boat.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said that all three anglers claimed to be unhurt, and they refused medical treatment.

However, police advised anyone who planned on heading to the lake to stay home due to the continuing storm. On top of the obvious threat of the high winds, the office also warned that the ice is deteriorating because of warmer weather.

Sherriff Hanson said that the men were at the tail end of a 5-day trip with the windstorm hit. And just prior to their ice fishing shanty being blown away, they were already preparing to go back to shore. But the winds hit out of nowhere and caused the building to slide out of control before they packed up.

The police also added that one angler was inside using the bathroom when the shanty took off.