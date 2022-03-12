Idaho Governor Petitions U.S. Fish and Wildlife to Remove Grizzlies From Endangered Species List

The Idaho governor recently petitioned for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to remove grizzlies from the endangered species list. Governor Brad Little joined officials in Montana and Wyoming to call for the return of grizzly bear management to state control. As part of the petition, he also included documentation of decades of successful grizzly bear recovery work in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. This includes also parts of Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Yellowstone National Park, and Grand Teton National Park.

What We Know

Many blame grizzlies for the lack of livestock in the past few years.

Anti-hunting groups successfully sued the government to prove grizzlies didn’t meet federal recovery criteria.

The Yellowstone National Park witnessed their first grizzly sighting of the year.

In a press release, Little wrote that the “Bureaucratic gridlock is keeping healthy grizzly populations on the threatened species list unnecessarily. When there’s no exit for healthy grizzly populations from the Endangered Species Act, it’s time to demand a reset. For decades, Idaho, our sister states, tribes, local governments—and especially our rural communities—have invested considerable resources in this effort. And they have shouldered much of the burden of rebuilding grizzly bear populations.”

Kris Millgate from Field and Stream wrote that grizzlies are to blame for the major loss of livestock in the past few years. With the number of grizzly bears continuing to rise, humans become more livestock dependent. Surprisingly, the animals have outranked the number of wolves and mountain lions when it comes to livestock.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game reported that grizzlies met federal recovery criteria in 2002. However, anti-hunting environmental groups successfully sued the government to reverse that decision in 2019. In other words, they worked to get Idaho grizzlies put back on the endangered species list.

“We have repeatedly shown through this process we can reach a goal line, but a flawed delisting process fails to recognize our success,” reported Idaho Department of Fish and Game director Ed Schriever.

In December 2021, Montana filed its petition to delist grizzlies with USFWS. Wyoming filed one the following month.

It’s Time For Grizzly Bears to Come Out of Hibernation in Yellowstone National Park

It’s that time of year, Outsiders. Grizzlies are getting their pals ready to come out of hibernation in Yellowstone National Park. In fact, the park witnessed their first grizzly bear sighting of the year!

The park was happy to announce the arrival of the grizzlies on Twitter. Their caption announced the sighting of an adult grizzly walking in a meadow.

News Release: On Monday, March 7, a pilot supporting Yellowstone National Park wildlife research observed the first grizzly bear of 2022. The adult bear was seen walking in a meadow in the west-central part of the park.



Learn more: https://t.co/ExMxjqmol2 — Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) March 9, 2022

These incredible creatures have finally emerged from a 5-7 month rest. And finally, it’s time for them to return to the park and make their way with nature.