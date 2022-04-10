Idaho Grizzly Bear Caught on Camera After Killing Multiple Farm Animals

Even though we’ve still seen some wintry weather throughout the month, bears are coming out of hibernation and are looking for easy meals. However, in Idaho, a couple of grizzly bears have livestock farmers on edge.

On a farm in Naples, a camera caught a bear wandering the property after killing a llama and a sheep. The farmer alerted wildlife officials, and together, they set up traps on the property to catch the culprit. Unfortunately, though, their attempts have not yet been successful.

Yesterday, the farmer lost three more animals, including a goat and two more sheep. According to Idaho Fish & Wildlife officials, they are sure that the animal responsible for the livestock killings is, in fact, a grizzly bear. However, they are not yet sure whether it is the same bear harvesting the hooved animals or if there is more than one that has targeted the farm.

In response to the recent grizzly bear sightings, Idaho wildlife officials have encouraged locals to consider the following tips:

Secure outdoor garbage cans and any outdoor pet food

Only fill birdfeeders during the winter

Clean your grill after each use and store it in a garage or shed

A grizzly bear’s sense of smell is seven times better than a blood hound’s and over 2,000 times better than a human’s. They can pick up scents from up to 20 miles away, so if your area is known to have grizzlies and you have something outside that attracts them, they will surely find it.

For the farmer and fellow Idaho locals, wildlife officials also advised them to keep an eye out for any bear activity. Should a grizzly bear visit your backyard, you should stay at least 300 feet away. Do not run, as this will only encourage their prey drive.

Grizzly Bear Awakens From Hibernation in a Much Friendlier Sighting Than in Idaho

Of course, the Idaho bear isn’t purposefully targeting the farmer’s livestock. But after a winter underground, the predator was likely famished and saw the farm as an all-you-can-devour buffet. More than just animals to be wary of, grizzlies are quite remarkable creatures.

Just look at this video of one emerging from its den in at the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in British Columbia.

“We were extremely fortunate to capture Boo’s 20th emergence from his den!” the resort gushed.

“We ask that all guests please stay quiet when going over the enclosure in the gondola and when skiing by the Bear Refuge on Lower Wiley Coyote,” the resort continued. “Boo is currently transitioning from his dormant state to a phase we affectionately call ‘walking hibernation’ – where his body is reversing the dormancy process. We are doing our best to keep things calm and quiet to give Boo what he needs to comfortably transition into his normal state.”