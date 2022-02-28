Illinois Deer Hunters Had an Absolutely Monster Year in 2021: See the Final Numbers

Deer hunters in Illinois sure were busy in 2021. This season was a little slower. IL hunters only harvested about 147,000 deer. The majority of those numbers come from archery and firearm periods. That’s still a lot of deer, of course. It’s just about 20,000 deer short compared to 2021 numbers.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the preliminary total of 147,004 deer is way behind the 2020-2021 harvest. That season, there was a total of 162,752 deer harvested.

IL Deer Hunters’ Harvest By the Numbers

Of those 147,004 deer that were bagged this season, 43.75% of them were does. 56.25% of them were males. That’s a pretty even spread.

And, as we mentioned earlier, the majority of those numbers come from the archery and traditional firearm seasons. Archery hunters took a total of 67,637 deer this year. Firearm hunters took a total of 69,990 deer.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the highest harvest total was in Pike County, IL. Hunters there managed to harvest 4,106 deer, the Chicago Tribune reports.

One Wisconsin Hunter Got Himself Into Huge Trouble

Those numbers are just based on all of the reported kills that happened during the season. However, there are always deer hunters that try to do a little bit of hunting outside of the season. Doing that isn’t a great idea, and you’ll almost certainly be caught. Just take this WI deer hunter, for example.

Scoot Schutta, a reside of Shell Lake, WI, came across a 20-point buck on his trail camera. He had been trying to get the deer for years. And finally, he succeeded. He saw a perfect opportunity to harvest the buck, and he did.

The only problem? It wasn’t deer season. For the state of WI, antlered deer season goes from September 18 to January 9. Ok, that wasn’t the only problem with Schutta’s kill – but it did get him caught in the end.

For one, this buck was popular with deer hunters in the area. Many knew about it, and many noticed when it stopped showing up. That by itself is questionable, so people were wondering where the buck had gone.

Then, Schutta tried to fake the registration for the deer, claiming that he shot the deer within the season. He didn’t. On top of that, he actually shot the deer over bait in Burnett County. This was another strike against the deer hunter, due to chronic wasting disease. If counties have known cases of the disease, they are not allowed to use bait to lure deer in.

As if that wasn’t enough, he shot the deer with his bow, which is not legal during antlerless season.

This Trophy Buck Had People Talking

The odds were stacked against this deer hunter. But how did he actually get caught?

Well, the way that hunters always get caught. With a photo.

Schutta took a picture of the prized deer and sent it to his friends. Of course, his friends didn’t keep the picture to themselves. Soon enough, word got out and wildlife officers started asking questions.

Schutta ended up getting three citations for the buck, along with $1,100 in fines. He also lost the mantle to the DNR.