Injured Hiker Finds His Way Out of California Mountains After Enduring Intense Winds

An injured hiker survived a harrowing, frigid night lost in the wilderness after falling from the highest mountain peak in California.

57-year-old David Nguyen headed out early last Saturday morning to enjoy a day on San Gorgonia Mountain. Being an experienced hiker, Nguyen thought he could brave the snowy conditions. But as he neared the summit, he slipped and fell down a slope.

“I decided to take the chute down, and this is when I slipped, a couple of times,” the hiker told CBS Los Angeles. “I had to use my ax to stop from free falling. Probably about 300 feet the first time and another 400 feet the second time.”

During the fall, the hiker hurt himself badly enough to keep him from trying to get to help, so he was forced to spend the night in the woods while enduring below-freezing temperatures with no gear. And throughout the night bad weather brought 50-60 mph winds to the mountain.

And all the while, Nguyen’s family waited while search and rescue crews headed into the woods to find him as local news channels blasted word that he was missing.

California Search and Rescue Teams Had No Luck Locating the Injured Hiker

“Search and rescue teams are looking for a missing hiker near the summit of Mt San Gorgonio. 57-yr old David Nguyen started his hike at 4 am Saturday, and at 4 pm still hadn’t reached the summit,” ABC 7 anchor Rob McMillon wrote. “He hasn’t been heard from since. A helicopter is also involved in the search.

But by the time the winds died down, help hadn’t arrived. And Nguyen knew he had to get back to camp. So armed with only a paper map, he managed to work his way down to his car in the South Fork trailhead parking lot.

“Monday, woke up, perfect temperature and I had my map with me,” he said. “Just a paper map. So I was able to find my way out.”

David Nguyen told CBS that he’s grateful for the search and rescue team’s efforts. And most importantly, he feels lucky to be alive.

Once the injured hiker made it out of the woods, a local hospital admitted him for treatment. However, there is no word on his condition.