invasive-smallmouth-bass-caught-near-yellowstone-could-spell-trouble-for-the-national-park

A student at Montana State University caught a smallmouth bass in the Gardner River which is not all that far from Yellowstone National Park.

You read that right, Outsiders. This is the first time that a nonnative warm water game fish has been found so far upstream in the Yellowstone River Watershed. It’s certainly news that no conservationist or wildlife biologist wants to hear.

Todd Koel is the supervisory fisheries biologist at Yellowstone National Park. He said that he tracked the young man down after hearing about the historic catch from his son. Koel explained as much to federal and state fisheries biologists in emails sent earlier this week. Those emails were later acquired by WyoFile.

“I spoke to the angler who provided a video of his catch that leaves no doubt where he was,” he said.

It turns out that the Montana State student who hooked the bass in the Gardner River released it back after it was caught. That’s a move he would obviously later regret. If the species of fish manages to make its way into Yellowstone National Park, it could wreak havoc on native fisheries.

“My understanding is that smallmouth don’t do well in waters colder than [50 degrees],” Koel wrote. “The problem is, of course, that Yellowstone has many warm waters similar to the Gardner.”

Smallmouth Bass Caught Near Yellowstone National Park Is a ‘Nightmare’

Todd Koel is also the Native Fish Conservation Program leader for Yellowstone National Park. He knows just how devastating a smallmouth bass can be should it make its way farther upstream. He called the situation a “nightmare.” He also suggested that the scenario is very likely to happen in the future.

“There is a good chance that smallmouth in the Yellowstone River will eventually be able to pass over Knowles Falls in the Black Canyon. If that happens we will one day see them at Tower, the Buffalo Ranch, and the Slough Creek campground. This will be the only nonnative fish species in the park capable of preying upon semi-aquatic animals such as snakes or fledgling waterbirds.”

Smallmouth bass are native to eastern parts of the country like the Mississippi River basin, the Great Lakes, the Hudson Bay basin, and the St. Lawrence River watershed. However, finding a smallmouth bass in the Gardner River didn’t come as a huge surprise to Cody resident Dave Sweet.

“Obviously this doesn’t really mean impending doom by any stretch,” Sweet said. “It’s a slow process of moving upstream, but I hate to see it. There’s no way to stop that unless there’s a barrier in the way. No matter what people think about global warming, the world is warming and our streams are warming.”