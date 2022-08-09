National Geographic has recruited the help of First Lady Jill Biden for its upcoming five-part docuseries, which will highlight America’s pristine and awe-inspiring national parks.

On Tuesday, with the backdrop of the picturesque Grand Canyon, Biden announced the forthcoming documentary series titled “America’s National Parks.”

The docuseries will air for five consecutive nights and will kick off a new annual Nat Geo tradition called America’s National Parks Week.

“America’s national parks are full of unrivaled beauty, geological wonders, cultural history, and amazing wildlife,” Biden said in a video introducing the new show. “Each national park connects people to a piece of the American story — who we are, and where we came from.”

Biden’s announcement also acted as a preview of what “America’s National Parks” will reveal.

While the first lady teamed up with the documentary crew to give remarks at the beginning of each episode, the series will also feature country music legend Garth Brooks. The country icon serves as both narrator and executive producer.

“With more than 400 national park sites, there are so many unique places in our country that are just waiting to be explored,” Biden said in the announcement.

Each episode will highlight a specific national park. The show will delve into the wonders of the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Big Bend, Badlands, and Hawai’i Volcanoes.

From Monday, Aug. 29, to Friday, Sept. 2, new episodes will air on National Geographic starting at 9 p.m ET. Then, beginning on Aug. 31, all five episodes will be available for streaming on Disney+.

In addition to Biden, Brooks also gave his own remarks about the new series from the Grand Canyon.

Jill Biden uses new National Parks docuseries to highlight veterans

Additionally, National Geographic will include a PSA throughout the five-episode series in which Jill Biden shows appreciation for our military community.

She will also use the show to remind current service members and their families, veterans, and Gold Star families of their free entry into all national parks across the country.

National Geographic’s SVP of Development and Production Janet Han Vissering said, “As a champion of our beloved national parks and longstanding advocate for our military community, we are thrilled Dr. Biden joined forces with National Geographic to encourage all Americans to explore the numerous beautiful national parks across the country.”

“America’s National Parks,” will also take audiences on a journey across famous and lesser-known national parks. The show will reveal the magic and beauty of the United States’ natural wonders.

“America’s National Parks” is also produced by Wildstar Films for National Geographic. For Wildstar, executive producers are Anwar Mamon and Dan Rees; series producers are Myles Connolly and Ben Wallis. For National Geographic, Drew Jones is the executive producer.