LOOK: Wolf Does Best Grizzly Impression Fishing for Salmon on Bear Cam

At Brooks River in Katmai National Park, the Explore.org bear cam caught a wolf doing its best bear impression. In other words, fishing for a late-night snack. The live camera caught the wolf at night fishing in the river where brown and grizzly bears usually do their salmon hunting.

“A wolf appeared on Bear Cam in the twilight hours to do a little fishing,” Explore.org wrote on Twitter. “Close-up of a wolf in infrared on the river bank as it scans the water for fish. He hops into the water when he sees movement.” In a thread, the organization posted another video of the wolf, this time from farther away. The wolf jumps into the water and comes out with a wriggling fish in its jaws. “If you’re wondering whether our wolf friend caught a fish – yes, yes he did!”

A wolf appeared on Bear Cam in the twilight hours to do a little fishing 🐺🐟 pic.twitter.com/764cFFCMmQ — explore.org (@exploreorg) July 14, 2022

The Brooks River bear cam is a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts. It gives us all a peek behind the curtain of what a bear’s life is like. Plus, we sometimes get other animals in the mix, like this wolf. We get to witness them from a safe distance–at home–and the bears and wolves are none the wiser that they’re being watched. Which is the way we like it; we don’t want to interfere with a wild animal’s natural habitat and routine.

National Park Live Cam Captures Brown Bear’s Perfect Belly Flop

Recently, the bear cam caught a brown bear doing a perfect belly flop into the river, going after a fish. The US Department of the Interior posted an awesome video from the Explore.org bear cam that featured the bear’s brave leap. “BearCam is back for the season,” wrote the department on Instagram. “Watch Alaska brown bears fish (and jump) for salmon live at Katmai National Park. Every year, they congregate to feast on sockeye salmon in the Brooks River.”

The bear cam is great for watching the brown bears’ crazy antics, but also for eyeing up the competition when it’s time for Fat Bear Week. Every year, Katmai National Park puts on a March Madness-style competition to gauge which of their bears has gained the most weight for hibernation. It’s a fun game for enthusiasts to play, but it also gives us all a look into what goes on when bears prepare to hibernate. For example, it clues us into how much weight a bear really has to put on in order to survive the winter. Judging by last year’s winner, Otis, it’s a lot.

Fat Bear Week 2022 will most likely commence in late September, which is when past competitions have started. The voting continues until early October, when the winner is crowned. We don’t have long to go until our favorite sport returns for another season.