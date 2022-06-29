Man Gored By Bison at Yellowstone National Park, Social Media Goes Off on Him

The 34-year-old man recently gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park is, quite literally, living out the saying, “Adding insult to injury.”
Getting viciously attacked by a wild animal is bad enough. Now, the Colorado man is catching heat on social media after the frightening encounter at Yellowstone National Park.
On Monday, June 27, a male visitor from Colorado was gored by a bull bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful. The man and his family were on the designated boardwalk when the attack happened. Another visitor captured the attack on video.
The man suffered an injury to his arm. An ambulance transported the victim to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center following the incident. The park is investigating the situation.
Many are chiming in on social media in the days after the attack. There isn’t an abundance of sympathy or empathy for the 34-year-old man. Below are just some of the reactions to the news:
Yellowstone National Park did not provide additional details on the situation. Without more information, folks on social media continue to place the blame on the man for encroaching on the wild animal’s space.
Park guidelines require people to stand a minimum of 25 yards away from all large animals, including bison. The release from the park says, “Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.”
Make sure to follow those guidelines, Outsiders. Nobody wants to be the next individual who brings the phrase, “Adding insult to injury,” to life.
Second Bison Attack at Yellowstone National Park in 2022
Unfortunately, a 34-year-old man getting gored isn’t the only incident involving a bison at Yellowstone National Park this year. On May 30, 2022, an Ohio woman was attacked after approaching a bison in the park.
The 25-year-old woman was on the boardwalk but approached a nearby bison that was within a 25-yard radius, despite the park’s guidelines. The wild animal charged, gored and tossed the woman “10 feet in the air.” She sustained a puncture wound among other injuries, according to park officials. The incident occurred at Black Sand Basin.
An ambulance transported the woman to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center following the incident.
According to Yellowstone National Park, bison are responsible for more injuries in Yellowstone National Park than any other animal.