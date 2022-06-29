Man Gored By Bison at Yellowstone National Park, Social Media Goes Off on Him

The 34-year-old man recently gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park is, quite literally, living out the saying, “Adding insult to injury.”

Getting viciously attacked by a wild animal is bad enough. Now, the Colorado man is catching heat on social media after the frightening encounter at Yellowstone National Park.

On Monday, June 27, a male visitor from Colorado was gored by a bull bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful. The man and his family were on the designated boardwalk when the attack happened. Another visitor captured the attack on video.

The man suffered an injury to his arm. An ambulance transported the victim to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center following the incident. The park is investigating the situation.

Many are chiming in on social media in the days after the attack. There isn’t an abundance of sympathy or empathy for the 34-year-old man. Below are just some of the reactions to the news:

The next 50 people to get gored by bison in Yellowstone should have their Darwin Award/Nominations made the subject of a TikTok commentary challenge.



Why not? It eventually helped lower the number of people trying to swallow 15g of cinnamon. — rkdemay (@rkdemay) June 29, 2022

People who mess with Bison and get gored in Yellowstone will always be funny to me #CantFixStuoid 🤣 — Ross (@RealNoFollowers) June 29, 2022

another tourist has been gored by a bison in Yellowstone…geesh! It's not a petting zoo, dipshits — Wende (@77_raiderfan) June 29, 2022

If you were screwing around in my house I would gore you too.



On May 30, a 25-year-old woman was gored and tossed into the air by a bison, after walking to within 10 feet of the animal.



Another Yellowstone tourist gored by bison, hospitalized – USA TODAY https://t.co/NODiuw9FNu — Charles Watson (@cwatson34) June 29, 2022

Whenever I hear the word gore used as a verb, it is always in the context of a tourist getting too close to a bison in Yellowstone — pb (@solarpunkpb) June 29, 2022

Yellowstone National Park did not provide additional details on the situation. Without more information, folks on social media continue to place the blame on the man for encroaching on the wild animal’s space.

Park guidelines require people to stand a minimum of 25 yards away from all large animals, including bison. The release from the park says, “Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.”

Make sure to follow those guidelines, Outsiders. Nobody wants to be the next individual who brings the phrase, “Adding insult to injury,” to life.

Second Bison Attack at Yellowstone National Park in 2022

Unfortunately, a 34-year-old man getting gored isn’t the only incident involving a bison at Yellowstone National Park this year. On May 30, 2022, an Ohio woman was attacked after approaching a bison in the park.

The 25-year-old woman was on the boardwalk but approached a nearby bison that was within a 25-yard radius, despite the park’s guidelines. The wild animal charged, gored and tossed the woman “10 feet in the air.” She sustained a puncture wound among other injuries, according to park officials. The incident occurred at Black Sand Basin.

An ambulance transported the woman to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center following the incident.

According to Yellowstone National Park, bison are responsible for more injuries in Yellowstone National Park than any other animal.