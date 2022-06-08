Man Mistakes Alligator for Dog, Gets Attacked at Florida Hotel

Alligator or dog? You would think it’d be easy to tell the two apart, but apparently it’s not that simple.

Unfortunately for a man in Florida, he learned the hard way. While outside a hotel in Sarasota County, the man heard something moving around in the bushes. He noticed a dark animal-like figure and just assumed it was a dog on a leash. It turns out it was not a friendly dog – but instead a vicious alligator who didn’t want to be bothered.

According to WFLA-TV, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday morning. As the man was looking to see what was in the bushes, the animal charged at him but he didn’t even move. Thinking it was just a dog, it turned to be an alligator – and it ended up attacking the man. As shared in the story, the alligator bit the man’s leg and ripped off a piece of his muscle tissue. Ouch. That sounds extremely painful.

Luckily for the man, a sheriff’s deputy who happened to be in the area responded to the scene. While he was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, another deputy was able to catch the alligator.

If you’re ever in Florida and nearby sources of water, you better check for alligators. They’re everywhere.

Would You Rather Be Attacked by an Alligator or Orangutan?

I would hope the answer is neither, but if you had to choose, what would it be? Both animals are extremely dangerous and can really hurt you. While alligators don’t ever hold back, orangutans usually don’t either. Unfortunately for a man who was visiting what appeared to be a zoo, he learned just how mean orangutans are.

As was captured on video, the man walked too close to the orangutan’s case – and the animal ended up grabbing him by his shirt. Although a nearby bystander tried to help the man get away, the orangutan wouldn’t let go. It even went as far as to grabbing the man’s leg and forcing him to go sideways. It didn’t look fun – at all.

Take a look for yourself at how exactly the situation unfolded.