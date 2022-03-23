Man Spots ‘Extremely Rare’ Insect in Texas

Everything is bigger in Texas, as they say. But did you know if you kept your eyes peeled there is a chance that you might stumble onto a rare insect in the great state of Texas? Well, you can, as an Ohio man in Texas spotted an “extremely rare” insect outside his Texas hotel room.

Dirk Parker was out for an evening stroll when something caught his eye. It wasn’t a coyote or a bear or anything like that. It was a grasshopper. But not just any grasshopper. This particular grasshopper was bright and pink. He thought it was an odd color for the insect and continued on his way. However, he later discovered that this insect in fact was actually something folks in Texas rarely see. The grasshopper is extremely rare.

He told FOX News, “I was sitting in my hotel room later that night.” He continued, “I looked it up and saw that it was extremely rare. After that, I couldn’t sleep, I was just in my head all night thinking about how I just let it go.” It was a pink grasshopper that he just had never seen before. Because he was a big-time hunter and fisherman, he could not stop thinking about the insect. He had so many questions and talked with his dad about what he saw. He thought it might be a nice bait on his fishing pole, perhaps.

So, the next day, Parker went back out there and found the pink grasshopper in that same spot just a little bit over. It had not moved for the most part. This is a problem for these insects as their bright-pink look is a negative for them as it makes them more obvious to animals above them in the animal food chain.

More to Know about Pink Grasshoppers

Want to more about these rare insects? On Roeselien Raimond Photography’s webpage, she explained in detail what exactly causes this rare insect to have the color that it does. She wrote, “Only little is known about pink grasshoppers, except that the color deviation is likely to be caused by the lack of black pigment (eumelanin) on one hand and on the other hand an excessive production of the red pigment (phaeomelanin). This phenomenon is called erythrism and is defined as an unusual reddish discoloration of fur, hair, skin, feathers or eggshells. The combination of red hair and freckles in humans is thought to be a form of erythrism, too.”

So humans share this same trait that causes folks to have red hair and freckles. It’s the same deal with pink grasshoppers. Either way, what a cool find by Parker as you definitely do not see insects like this every day.