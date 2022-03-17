Massachusetts Hunters Facing Over 50 Charges for Illegally Killing Deer

Multiple arrested in the state of Massachusetts for illegally killing deer are now facing additional charges. They currently face more than 50 charges in total.

That’s right, folks — poaching deer remains a problem in the United States. We know that all of you Outsiders manage and pursue white-tailed deer the right way. But that can’t be said for everyone. There are some people out there who are willing to kill deer by any means necessary. That includes shooting deer out of season, shooting from public roadways, and using nighttime spotting. That was exactly the case near the tail end of last year in Massachusetts.

Three people in the state were arrested back in November of 2021 after being caught by an officer on patrol that night. The group of poachers had stopped after spotting three decoy deer. Thinking the deer was real, they shot it with a crossbow. However, after further investigation on their part, they realized the deer was fake and attempted to leave the area. That’s when they were stopped by officers.

As the men were being questioned by law enforcement, more deer were found to have been taken illegally. Police confiscated the crossbow, deer meat, and the car the group had been using that night. As of Wednesday, two of the three men are facing 56 additional charges. They were arraigned on March 15 and required to surrender all of their bows, crossbows, and hunting licenses.

Full List of Charges for Hunters Accused of Illegally Killing Deer

11 counts of discharge within 150′ of a roadway $100 fine $1000 per deer 30 days in jail Loss of license for a year

10 counts of Illegal use of a crossbow $100 fine 60 days in jail Loss of license for a year

11 counts of hunting with an artificial light $500 fine Six months in jail Loss of license for a year

11 counts of hunting with aid motor vehicle $1000 fine One year in jail Loss of license for a year

11 counts of closed season after hours $100 fine $1000 per deer Six months in jail

Five counts of deer tagging violations $1000 fine $1000 per deer Six months in jail

One count of hunting public property $100 fine $1000 per deer Six months in jail

Two counts of import and expot violations $100 fine $1000 per deer Six months in jail Loss of license for a year

Two counts of wanton waste $100 fine $1000 per deer Six months in jail Loss of license for a year

Five counts of no hunting license $100 fine $1000 per deer Six months in jail

One count of no archery stamp $100 fine 30 days in jail Loss of license for a year



