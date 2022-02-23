Massive Snake Nearly Eight Feet Long Found in Georgia

An almost eight-foot-long snake discovered last week is one of the biggest in recent Georgia history and is close to a national record.

Don’t worry, and it’s not poisonous. But these snakes do eat poisonous snakes.

According to Newsweek, Fort Stewart wildlife biologists came across a rare Eastern Indigo Snake. The Georgia Southern University Department of Biology posted a snake photo below, and Newsweek reported on it. The department made the photo private in the past few days, but other news agencies reported on the find.

The reptile comes in at 7-feet, 7-inches and the researchers called it “undoubtedly one of the most magnificent animals in our region.”

The snake is common in Florida and Georgia but is also coming back in Alabama. Conservation efforts in the 1970s tried to get the animal back into Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. But the reptile didn’t stick in Mississippi.

Size of Indigo Snake Is Unusual

United States Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) said the snake is pretty harmless. The Nature Conservatory states that average males come in around five feet long, with females averaging four feet long.

Both reptiles can weigh between 6.5 and 11 pounds. Florida Wildlife Service officials say they measure larger than that now. The group says males can go up to 8-feet, 5-inches, while females can grow over six feet.

Why those states? These reptiles like dry, sandhill habitat with oaks and longleaf pines. They also like gopher tortoise burrows.

The Orianne Society, an international science-based non-governmental organization, said the snake and the Gopher Tortoise are vulnerable species. The group, founded in Georgia in 2008, said this snake breed hides in these areas during the winter.

The society is also involved with re-mapping the animal’s habitat. They observed 1,215 contemporary indigo snakes from southern Georgia to the Florida Keys over 20 years.

For now, the Georgia biology department is monitoring the reptile and others.

Federal Government Protecting These Snakes

The Department of Agriculture announced protected areas for the animal in 2017. They put the reptile in the Sentinel Landscapes program.

The Departments of Defense and Interior are also involved in the southern Georgia program. According to a press release, these areas help the habitat for several species and assist in military readiness.

The program involves nine vital military installations and ranges, including Fort Stewart. The military area is almost a four-hour drive from Atlanta to nearby Savannah.

Besides the gopher tortoise and this snake, the red-cockaded woodpecker lives in these protected areas.

Reward Offered In Death of Indigo Snake Last Year

The Macon Telegraph reported someone killed an Eastern Indigo snake named Rocky and authorities said if they get the culprit, expect felony charges for that person.

Authorities did not reveal how Rocky died or where the snake died but that he was “poached illegally” on Feb. 17, 2021.

“We can not overstate how disheartening it is when we lose snakes to human persecution, and that is why we dedicate ourselves to wildlife conservation,” lab officials wrote in a Facebook post.