Meet Sugar, the Horse that Became an Internet Sensation for Hating Work

Humans aren’t the only species that can catch a severe case of the “Mondays.” Apparently, that work-related status applies to horses, too. One mare is frequently lying down on the job.

Meet Sugar, a horse who has gained internet popularity for her – lack of – work ethic. When it’s time to clock in, the mare pretends to fall asleep to avoid her daily chores. When Twitter caught wind of Sugar’s antics, she became a social media star.

Jim Rose captured a photo of Sugar horsing around last week. Twitter celebrated the horse’s stubbornness to the tune of more than 470,000 likes.

“Meet Sugar, she doesn’t like to be ridden,” Rose said on Twitter. “If Sugar is approached with a saddle she lyes down and pretends to be asleep. Sugar refuses to open her eyes until the riders leave.”

Sugar received a lot of support on Twitter for her antics. One user wrote, “Sugar is an inspiration to us all.” Another tweeted out, “This is literally my approach to work every day.” Some, on the other hand, expressed some concern.

Not to worry, Outsiders, animal behavior expert Dr. Susan Hazel says the “tendency is more common during heavier, or REM, sleep,” according to the New York Post.

What makes this story even funnier? Sugar’s rise to fame came just one day after Mo Donegal won the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes. I guess when it comes to horse popularity, laziness has the upper hand.

Another Horse Making Headlines

Not every story involving a horse is all fun and games. In May, Assateague Island had to remove a wild horse from the national seashore because of its aggressive behavior towards people.

The park announced that it had to remove N6ELS-H, or “Chip,” from the national seashore. The horse was involved in “more than 50 percent of incidents” resulting in injury to visitors, according to a Facebook post from Assateague Island.

“Certain individual horses (and bands) in the Maryland herd are continuing to learn to associate humans with food rewards,” the post said. “Habituated – or unafraid – horses can easily become food conditioned when they receive food from visitors, both intentionally and unintentionally through improper food storage.”

The horse is heading to Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Texas.

Wild horses are a key attraction for Assateague Island. “Chip’s” removal is unfortunate and should serve as a reminder for visitors to be cautious when it comes to food in the park.