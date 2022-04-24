Meet Toby Keith the Chihuahua, the Oldest Living Dog in the World

We’re giving belated birthday wishes to Toby Keith, the chihuahua, not the country superstar, for turning 21 earlier this year.

The tiny dog from GreenAcres, Fla., turned 21 earlier this year. And on March 16, Guinness World Records certified that Toby Keith, the light tan chihuahua with chocolate-colored ears, was the oldest living dog in the world. Guinness announced the news via Instagram. You can check out the video of this very good boy below.

Gisela Shore, Toby Keith’s human, said she adopted the chihuahua from a local animal shelter when he was a baby.

“I was a volunteer at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue and one of the employees told me about an elderly couple trying to surrender a puppy because they could not take care of him any longer,” Shore told Guinness. “I met with the elderly couple and I was introduced to a tiny tan chihuahua. They had named him Peanut Butter. I later changed his name to Toby Keith.”

He’s lived with her ever since. So what’s the key to the longevity for this canine? He gets exercise and watches his diet. Shore said Toby Keith eats vegetables, rice and chicken and skips the sugary treats. She says he really likes morning walks, turkey treats and long naps. See, what works with humans also goes for dogs. He also sleeps beside Shore when she’s busy working.

“The thought that my little guy has reached such a milestone is fantastic!” Shore said. “I am thrilled.”

According to Guinness, the oldest canine ever documented was an Australian cattle dog who lived to be 29 years and 5 months. Chihuahuas, on average, live to be between 12 and 18 years old.

Toby Keith, without his namesake chihuahua, performed in Austin last year. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Shore never said why she named a chihuahua for Toby Keith. Maybe it’s because the now 60-year-old superstar had the No. 1 country song in the country just before his namesake chihuahua was born Jan. 9, 2001. Everybody was singing “How Do You Like Me Now,” more than two decades ago. And the puppy proved to be good luck for Keith. He released “Pull My Chain” when the puppy was eight months old. It spawned three No. 1 songs.

These days, Keith still is working on his music. His next show is April 30 at the Suwanee River Jam in Live Oak, Fla. He released the album “Peso in My Pocket,” his first new studio work in six years, last October. He started writing music for the album during the pandemic while staying at a house he owned in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

So here’s to the longevity of Toby Keith, the country star and the chihuahua. Here’s to many more years.