Megamouth Sharks Caught On Video For First Time Ever

Two of the most elusive animals on earth were recently seen swimming together off the coast of San Diego last fall. The super rare footage shows a quick glimpse into scientists’ only known understanding of the sharks’ social lives. Live Science took a deeper dive into the wild footage of the two Megamouth Sharks. A crew of fishermen reportedly recorded the footage.

The species was first discovered just 50 years ago. Megamouth sharks have only been seen by people a reported 273 times. Most of those instances involve sharks being tangled up in deep-sea fishing gear. Only five megamouth sharks have ever been seen swimming freely in the wild. Never before had two of the sea creatures been seen swimming together. And never before had it been caught on camera. Research indicates that the two sharks were engaging in some sort of courtship ritual and were likely about to get it on.

Zachary Skelton, a graduate student at the University of California, San Diego, is studying the species of shark. He shared his thoughts on why the video is so remarkable. “The curiosity of these fishermen benefited the field as a whole. The 10 minutes the fishermen had with the sharks contains the only knowledge we have on megamouth shark sociality.”

The sharks are filter feeders and not predatory in any way. They can reach lengths of up to 18 feet long and weigh up to around 2,700 pounds. Given their gigantic size, it’s remarkable the species evaded discovery until 1976.

Researchers Share Their Thoughts On Rare Megamouth Shark Video

“It’s pretty darn rare to see one, let alone two at a time swimming at the surface during the day,” said Christopher Lowe the director of the Shark Lab at California State University Long Beach. Zachary Skelton followed up on that. “Because the encounter was so brief, we had to heavily rely on other studies and species to try and make sense of why the sharks were at the surface, why they were together, and why at that specific place,” he said.

“This anecdotal observation has all the hallmarks of precopulatory mating behavior,” Carl Meyer. an associate researcher at the Shark Research Lab at the Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology. Yeah, that means that according to science, those two sharks were totally about to do it. “We still know comparatively little about the biology and ecology of megamouth sharks so this observation is an interesting addition to our understanding of this species.” Though they might not be mammals, those two sharks were totally about to do it like they do on the Discovery Channel. Safe to assume they were probably going to make some animal noises too.

Neil Hammerschlag is the director of the Shark Research & Conservation Program at the University of Miami. He also chimed in. The social behavior of megamouth sharks is still a bit of a black box to scientists, and observations like these are exciting, generating a bunch of questions and theories that can be further studied.”

CBS 8 San Diego shared a news report that features the video: