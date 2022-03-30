Montana Authorities Won’t Track, Shoot Grizzly That Killed Yellowstone National Park Hiker

One of the best parts about spring’s arrival is that it signals that it’s time to get back out and go exploring the great outdoors across our great nation. However, as beautiful as the national parks are around the country, when you trek out into the woods you never know what you might come across. A grizzly bear killed a hiker at Yellowstone National Park recently. Rather than track and shoot the grizzly that killed the hiker, the Montana authorities announced this week that they would not be doing so.

What Happened with Grizzly And Hiker at Yellowstone National Park

Authorities found Craig Cloutare, 40, dead in Yellowstone National Park. The reason that authorities will not attempt to track and kill the grizzly is a simple one. The nature of their encounter matters. The grizzly bear was not acting in a predatory fashion in this instance. He did not prey on Clouatre at his campsite. Rather, Clouatre stumbled onto the grizzly when he was searching for shed antlers from elk. This was in a very remote part of the park. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time, sadly.

Experts estimate that grizzly bears account for eight killings since 2010. However, experts also note that these sorts of interactions are incredibly rare. Especially when they do not involve a campsite.

Park County Sheriff’s Office in Montana Releases Statement

The Sherrif’s Office in the area released a lengthy post on Facebook. It said, “Good morning. Let me open by saying the outpouring of love and support that has been shown to Craig Clouatre and his family over the last few days has been remarkable and to be honest, I am not surprised. This community is one that consistently rallies together to help one another in times of need and struggle. I visited with Craig’s wife this morning and she has reiterated to me that she and the family understand that Craig loved to be in wild places and was well aware of the risks involved with that. “

Clouatre loved being out in the wilderness. He loved exploring and venturing out deep into the woods.

The statement continued, “With all of that being said, we have had some topics come up in regards to this tragedy that would be better suited to be discussed outside this social media platform. While I do not believe any of the comments were meant to be disrespectful, the family is trying to process what has happened and would ask that these conversations be held elsewhere. This is an extraordinary community filled with extraordinary people. Thank you for all of your support.”

The family is going through a lot, understandably. So, the Sherrif’s Office pleads for other folks to give them peace. Also to move a lot of the discussions surrounding the event elsewhere.