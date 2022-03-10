More Than 60% of the Contiguous U.S. Is Experiencing Drought: Report

According to a new report that came out on Thursday, more than 60 percent of the contiguous United States is dealing with some sort of drought. The news comes from a new report from the US Drought Monitor. It has been an extremely dry start to the year in 2022. So much so that this is the highest since 2012 in September when the number was around 65 percent. Another important aspect about this is that the drought has actually gone up significantly just in the last month alone. Indeed, the number went from 56 percent to 61 percent in the last month.

This does not figure to change anytime soon. Justin Mankin, a professor of geography at Dartmouth told CNN, “The drought is pretty baked in. He continued, “My expectation is fully that the American West is going to be in a drought through the rest of this year, at the very least.” His perspective is not only is that the drought is not going away anytime soon, but folks should prepare for this to be the case throughout the rest of this year and perhaps even into next year.

The U.S. Drought Numbers

It’s not going to be a quick fix, either. Because of the kind of drought that we’re looking at across much of the United States, this is going to take a lot of precipitation to reverse course and get the drought under control across the majority of the country. It will take time. This will also require a lot of rainfall as Mankin added,“To recover from this thing, we’re talking about multiple seasons of above-average precipitation.”

In the report, it read, “The southern Plains and South continue to dry out. As spring approaches and dormancy is broken, impacts are already showing in these areas and drought intensification is widespread with quickly expanding extreme and exceptional drought areas.” The map suggests a lot of the area of the drought is out West and in those southern areas in the west and midwest. Spring will need to bring big-time rainfall to reverse course in much of those areas.

Sean de Guzman, who works as the manager of the Snow Surveys and Watter Supply Forecasting Program told CNN, “Barring any unforeseen miracle March, which we don’t actually see coming, we will end this year below average.” The sentiment is that because of the level of drought in those areas, the odds are not good that the areas will get the needed precipitation to reverse course by the end of the year. Because of that, the major drought numbers figure to continue beyond 2022 and into 2023.

Still, with spring near, the need for more precipitation in these regions is strong.