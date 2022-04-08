Mossy Oak’s Wild Turkey Conservation Stamp Raises $20K in First 24 Hours After Its Release

Popular hunting camouflage and gear company, Mossy Oak has released a stamp that is already on its way to helping conservation efforts for the U.S.’s wild turkey populations. In just the first day, the company managed to raise tens of thousands of dollars for its efforts.

Typically, our nation’s turkey population is fairly strong, year by year. Thanks to conservation efforts and the help of devoted wild bird hunters, we have maintained this species’ numbers at a thriving level. However, lately, there have been some concerns that wild turkey numbers could be depleting. Theories range from weird weather patterns to structural problems with the hunting season.

In response, Mossy Oak has launched a creative campaign that has already raised $20,000 in its first 24 hours. The Wild Turkey Conservation Stamp will help ensure that these birds will be a prominent part of our future.

“In the first 24 hours of stamp sales we collected $20,000, with stamp buyers from almost every state in the country,” said Daniel Haas, Director of Marketing for Mossy Oak, and the son of company founder Toxey Haas.

Sales for the special stamp began just last week. They will continue through the spring turkey season and into the summer. At $15, the gorgeous stamp features a Dan Moreton painting, originally done in 1996, of two toms in mid-strut with their feathers fully fanned in between a few tall pines. You can find the stamp under the name, “A Mossy Oak Moment.”

All Profits From Mossy Oak Conservation Stamp Will Go Towards Wild Turkey Research

According to Haas, all the profits from their sales will benefit conservation efforts.

“Every cent we raise from this stamp will go directly toward conservation research projects with nothing left over,” shared Toxey Haas. “We look forward to helping fund some of the projects being pursued right now by some great gamekeepers around the country.”

It’s unclear, for now, what exactly these research projects will entail. However, Daniel ensured, “we have some outstanding turkey projects we’re considering.”

Already, Mossy Oak has considered a wild turkey poult tagging operation in Missouri. The team has also looked at a project in Georgia that examines why populations are decreasing.

“But we are not just going to be working with turkey projects in the South,” Daniel clarified. “[These projects] will be all over the country, and for the benefit of all the sub-species of birds.”

In order to determine which projects the Mossy Oak project will benefit from, the advisory board will have to convene to find the best fit. According to Outdoor Life, members of the board include two leaders in the wild turkey conservation field, Dr. Mike Chamberlain of the University of Georgia and Dr. Marcus Lashley of the University of Florida.

“We want all turkey stamp revenue to go directly to the people doing the work benefitting wild turkeys,” Daniel said.