Mossy Oak’s Inside Look At The Story Of A Turkey Hunting Legend

One of the biggest legends in the world of turkey hunting is being honored by his son’s company with a turkey vest fit an icon. Fox Haas, also known as “Mr. Fox” is the father of Mossy Oak founder Toxey Haas. His dad first introduced Toxey to the great outdoors as a kid. The rest is history. Since the company’s inception in 1986, it has grown into one of the hunting industry’s most recognizable and well-respected brands. Fox Haas’s larger-than-life personality has also evolved into the official mascot of Mossy Oak – Mr. Fox. That mascot’s logo has long been emblazoned on t-shirts and other gear for sale on the company website.

Toxey Haas’s development of that first camo pattern was supported by his father, Mr. Fox. His legacy of turkey conservation and contributions to Mossy Oak is being honored with a limited-edition turkey vest. Mossy Oak’s Jessie Cole recently sat down with Toxey Haas for an in-depth interview that provides an inside look at how his father’s support and guidance helped him launch one of the most iconic camo brands in American history. It’s definitely Something To Be Proud Of.

Mossy Oak Founder Discusses Impact And Influence Of His Father

Some things are best said by people in their own words. As such, the text below is an abridged version of the original interview between Jessie Cole and Fox Haas. Jessie’s questions are in bold and Toxey’s answers are italicized.

Your dad is, to put it mildly, held in high regard in the turkey hunting community. A lot of people, though, don’t know his full story. And it’s a great one. Let’s start with this: When did your dad kill his first turkey? How old was he? Do you think it was an instant obsession for him?

He killed his first wild turkey in 1944. It was in the fall season. It was the next year that he actually killed one that was gobbling in the spring. I think you know at first, I think it was just another thing to hunt. He was just a really big outdoorsman. He was a woodsman and outdoorsman even as a child; he’d ride 20 or 30 miles on his bike just to go out and hunt. Later on, when he was older, he was always thought of as the great woodsman of his hunting club, even though there were some other great hunters and woodsmen in the bunch. I always took pride in that.

He killed a turkey every year after that first one. The streak is at 75 seasons, as of right now. There are a couple of lost years in that streak, though, from when he was sick. Can you talk about that?

He had tuberculosis. He was in the sanatorium; you know, most people died from it. But he was in there for two years. He was flat on his back for 12 months, near death. He got out after a year then relapsed, and he had to spend another 12 months flat on his back, just as close to death. That’s one reason he’s such a patient man. They gave him an experimental drug that ended up being the one that saved people. So, he was lucky. He’s really lucky he’s even alive.

When did he meet your mom, Mrs. Evelyn? Was she supportive of his hunting obsession?

When he got out of the sanatorium in ’53, when he was going to school. And they were married in November of ’56. You know, she embraced it and supported it. That was his thing. She knew he loved to hunt and that he would be gone hunting, and her daddy had grown up hunting and fishing, too. She understood it, and she was an outdoor mom. You know, I lived in that house. I never saw one squabble. Not one. Never. And part of that is you know, you can’t make him argue. He said, “it takes two to argue.” I remember my grandmother saying one of the secrets to having a successful marriage is to let them go do their passion. If that’s not including you, that’s okay, you’ll have some stuff too.

So, Mr. Fox successfully reintroduced the wild turkey in Mississippi. Tell me about that.

It was 1977. He put in for it with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife. He was friends with the local game warden who was actually the head district game warden, Calvin Walker. And he helped arrange it for him and they got the turkeys from over on the Mississippi River, at a place called Catfish Point, and flew them in a little private plane to get them over here right away and turn them loose out at Cottrell Lake. They released ten hens, but they weren’t allowed to take any gobblers. A few months later, a landowner let them have two jakes.

We know for sure that 6 of them successfully nested. So, 6 were successful. The predators around here did not recognize turkey eggs as a food source yet. And, so, they did so well that in about 10 years we let them trap here and they moved ones from here up to north Mississippi where they didn’t have any.

What did the community of West Point, Mississippi (where Mossy Oak is headquartered) think about him releasing the turkeys?

You know, it wasn’t really acknowledged. But then people started seeing them when they were deer and squirrel hunting and started asking questions and getting interested. He’d asked for five years before any hunting season opened up for them. After three years, the population had taken off and people started petitioning to open up a season. So, he had to go to Jackson and testify and hold them to the original agreement. I actually think they opened it in the fifth year instead of the sixth year. So, he held them off for four years. Back then people took for granted what we don’t take for granted today–how hard it is to manage a wild population.

Tell me about your first turkey and your dad teaching you to hunt.

He first took me dove and squirrel hunting. That was cool–a rite of passage. I then went deer hunting. Most of our deer hunting was deer drives with dogs. I think I killed my first deer around 7 or 8. So getting to go turkey hunting was kind of like graduate school. I think I was 9 or 10 before he took me turkey hunting. The first time he took me, I went just to be there with him, to experience it. That’s when the lightning bolt hit me. Hearing one on the roost, in the black dark, in the middle of the Alabama river swamp. He ended up shooting him; it was amazing. I was a bit from the first day.

I killed my first one actually in January, when I was 10, in the fall season. We were hunting and rounded a curve and way up the road on the edge of a field we saw some birds. We ducked down and built a little blind and he started calling. Maybe, 20 or 30 minutes, here come a bunch of jakes through there, and I killed one. That was my first turkey. I was so proud.

Tell me about when you started Mossy Oak. What was his reaction?

At first, he was like, you’re going to do what? ” He had to watch for a while, but he saw how determined I was, and how much I wanted to do it. He was more worried about being sure to have my back. Making sure I didn’t fall flat on my face. He taught me about leadership from an example, which I have tried to relay to my sons. He would say, “Have people around you that you trust and then just worry about how much you can do for them. And the rest will take care of itself on its own. It’s a very pivotal brand philosophy for Mossy Oak.

Your dad’s story is one that resonates with a lot of people. His actions, his values—it’s all relatable, attainable. It’s a humble story of a man obsessed with turkeys and doing everything he can to give back to them. Why do you think people are inspired by it?

He has a demeanor that is so pure. People have gotten to know him through video clips and through the exuberant love of his grandkids. People read that and read what kind of person he is. He’s a man of few words, but when he does speak, it’s so prolific. Like, “The good that men do will live long after they’re gone.” He can give you so much wisdom in a sentence.

Also, I think he’s one of them. He’s just like one of their friends. The last thing he wants to be is some icon or something. It’s just the story got told to a lot of people. He’s genuine. He just is who he is. I think people see that and it resonates with them.