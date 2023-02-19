Mysterious Deaths of Over 40 Cows in Colorado Sparks Confusion Among Experts

Wildlife officials have been left scratching their heads after 41 cows dropped dead suddenly in Colorado. Sadly, the problem has only gotten worse. Now experts are working to resolve the ongoing issue.

Last fall, farmers found multiple cows dead near the Colorado town of Meeker.

Then, in November, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said they couldn’t find a reason as to why over 40 cows had abruptly died. According to CPW officials, some cattle appeared to have injuries resulting from some mysterious predators, possibly wolves.

Despite their theory, no wolves were present in the surrounding areas. In addition, some cattle appeared to have no injuries. Then CPW announced the bizarre deaths could have come from “large canines” instead of wolves.

According to Carter Niemeyer, wolf-predation expert and former U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services district supervisor, he saw no evidence of wolf-related wounds on the dead cattle.

Experts point to Brisket Disease in mysterious cow deaths

“I did not see any evidence of predation by wolves,” he told the Humane Society. “I don’t really see any evidence of dog bites either.”

Instead of an animal-related cause, Niemeyer theorized the deaths could be attributed to brisket disease. The disease is also referred to as high mountain disease and can infect cattle in high-altitude locations. It has been known to cause heart failure in animals.

According to the Humane Society of the United States via a press release, the cattle had been living at 9,200 feet in this instance. The cows also appeared to die swiftly, all at once, indicating that they could all have contracted the disease simultaneously. However, this has yet to be confirmed.

The mysterious die-off came as the state is slowly reintroducing gray wolves. Before the wolves were eradicated in the 1940s, the animals used to roam the area in abundance.

Now, the state hopes to reintroduce the animals with Proposition 114, previously approved by Colorado voters in the 2020 general election.

Despite this, the proposition has since sparked controversy as some fear that the reintroduction puts their livestock under threat.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, it’s now worried that the debate will further add to the “anti-wolf hysteria” among people.

“We are grateful that Carter Niemeyer could review CPW’s evidence to conclude it was highly unlikely that wolves were responsible for the deaths of these cattle,” said Wendy Keefover, senior strategist for native carnivore protection for the Humane Society of the United States.

She added: “The truth is that less than one percent of cattle inventories die as a result of predation, and Carter’s report exonerates wolves. CPW should show some love for wolves, an iconic species beloved by most Coloradoans.”