Nebraska Wildfire Reaches 30,000 Acres, Shows Few Signs of Slowing Down

A Nebraska wildfire continues to rage creating dangerous conditions for residents and first-responders alike.

What We Know

30,000 acre Southern Nebraska Wildfire Continues to Spread

The dangerous blaze that is taking over southern Nebraska continues to grow, forcing evacuations in the city of Edison. So far, experts report the wildfire remains at a containment rate which stands at 0% as dry conditions and strong winds continue to add to the spread.

Over 40 area fire departments are responding to the fires, risking their lives to quelch the blaze. Furthermore, the Nebraska National Guard has flown in, sending two Black Hawk helicopters to the area; providing help from above in controlling the flames.

Experts Note That Strong Winds And Dry Conditions Are Likely the Cause of the Dangerous Blaze

According to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, the wildfires began at around noon on Thursday. It was then that strong Nebraska winds blew a dead tree over, which then landed on a power line creating a spark that grew into the uncontrolled flames. By Friday, the fire had already destroyed multiple structures and outbuildings.

According to area meteorologists, these windy conditions will continue into the week; causing the dangerous fire conditions to spread even further in the upcoming days. Monday’s conditions are predicted to be fairly light wind-wise. However, wind gusts as high as 30 to 50 miles per hour are expected Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

“Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of good news in terms of fire weather over the next few days,” notes Jordan Thies, a meteorologist at the Hastings office of the National Weather Service.

“Tuesday could be a pretty bad fire day,” Theis adds.