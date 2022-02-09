new-artificial-intelligence-tech-can-detect-wildfires-within-minutes

Early detection is critical to stopping wildfires. New artificial intelligence, FireScout, can detect blazes within minutes. The FireScout AI analyzes footage from cameras. The system was trained with more than 10 million pictures of real fires. The images that the company used go back to 2013.

How the Artificial Intelligence Wildfire Detection Works

During the day, cameras can identify smoke and flames. At night, there are infrared sensors to identify flames in the dark. Within minutes, the FireScout AI can identify a fire with 99% accuracy. Then, within a minute, the system sends a location and image to first responders. According to Bow Rogers, President of FireScout, “the simple logic is the faster you get there, the faster you can put it out and not let it become a disaster.”

There’s always room to learn when working with artificial intelligence. Thankfully, the FireScout AI gets trained in real-time so that it gets better at finding potential blazes. “And then as new alerts are coming in, whether it’s true or false positive, either a real wildfire or not, we are able to automatically retrain that system and the algorithm gets smarter and smarter,” said Robert Grey, FireScout Sales Manager.

FireScout Is Already Being Used to Prevent Blazes

“There are over 1,000 cameras deployed, mostly in the western United States as well as Australia,” Grey added. “We’re currently monitoring 300 cameras live and delivering alerts to first responders, most in California. We have pilots starting very soon in Australia as well.”

Pilot programs have already launched in the U.S. Last year, FireScout launched a pilot program with California’s largest utility company PG&E. The utility company often has to deal with blazes caused by their equipment. A spokeswoman for the company said that “we’ve learned so far that the software is really good at spotting wisps of smoke from long distances and ruling out the false positives.”

Fox Weather reports that the FireScout tech has already been used successfully. In 2021, the artificial intelligence program gave an early warning for the River Fire in CA. PG&E Chief Risk Officer says that “every bit of data and intelligence that comes to use could potentially save a life.”

Tech Like This Is a Game Changer

Wildfires are a huge risk in the U.S. Not only are they often deadly, but they’re costly. In CA alone, two million households are at risk. Nationwide, that number goes up to 4.3 million. Take the Marshall Fire in CO, for example. The blaze happened in late December 2021. It was the most damaging fire in the history of the state. The blaze caused over $1 billion in losses.

With tech like this, fires should be less of a threat. Since it’s already working to prevent blazes, it seems that things are working swimmingly.