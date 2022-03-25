New Jersey Hiker Found Dead on Cascade Mountains Trail Believed to Be ‘Under the Influence of Mushrooms’

Spending time in the great outdoors is an excellent way to get a great workout while reaping the mental health benefits that fresh air and sunshine provide. However, any outdoor activity comes with risks.

That being the case, without the proper safety precautions, it’s all too easy to fall into an unsafe situation. It’s even easier to do so while under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs.

Unfortunately, Alisonstar Molaf of New Jersey found herself in such a situation over the weekend. The hiker, under the influence of mushrooms on the moderately difficult Wallace Falls Trail, was sadly pronounced dead on Saturday.

According to Snohomish County authorities, Molaf and her friend embarked on the hiking trip on Friday, March 18th. At some point along the way, the two became separated on the trail in Gold Bar, Washington in the Cascade Mountains.

On Saturday morning, first responders discovered Molaf’s body in the Wallace River near the trail. Thankfully, however, the other hiker exited the trail unharmed.

Shortly after finding the hikers, the local sheriff’s office released a statement denying any foul play. “[We believe] the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms. The death appears to be accidental,” Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said. Though officials do not suspect foul play, they have not released Molaf’s official cause of death.

Friends and Family of Hiker Found Dead on Mushrooms Respond

Understandably, the friends and family of Alisonstar Molaf are heartbroken by her unexpected death. Though loss is a part of life, the death of Alisonstar is particularly shocking, as she was only 25 years old.

Together with the Molaf family, a friend of the young hiker started a fundraising campaign to cover her funeral expenses. In just a few short days, the campaign has raised $7,000.

Devastated by the loss, Massiel Tolentino the friend of Molaf’s who started the campaign wrote a heartfelt message on the page. “To Our Angel,” Tolentino writes. “The memories You created with Family and Friends will always be remembered and never forgotten. You will truly be missed and were taken far too soon from us. We love you, fly high Queen.”

“Unfortunately, Alison passed away suddenly,” Tolentino added. “To anyone willing to help and donate, we truly appreciate it.”

According to the GoFundMe page, Molaf’s father will receive the total amount raised. However, the family hasn’t made any further funeral arrangements.

Mushrooms, which contain psilocybin, a hallucinogenic alkaloid, aren’t legal in Seattle. However, they no longer carry a criminal classification. In fact, legislators in Washington State are considering legalizing mushrooms for therapeutic use, similar to marijuana.