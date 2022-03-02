New Mexico Anglers Score Big as Court Strikes Down Law Restricting Public Access to Waterways

New Mexico anglers and conservationists celebrated a court decision to strike down a law that limited public access to waterways on Tuesday.

Field and Stream said the state supreme court voted unanimously to overrule an unpopular 2015 state law that allowed private citizens to prohibit public access to waters.

Several coalition groups applauded the judges for their actions. Those groups included the New Mexico chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers (BHA), the New Mexico Wildlife Federation, and the Adobe Whitewater Club of New Mexico.

According to Rivers.gov, there are about 108,014 “Land of Enchantment” river miles. Another source, lisbdnet.com, has New Mexico with more than 1,200 lakes.

Overall, the ruling is a big win for anglers and outdoor enthusiasts.

NM BHA Chapter chair Joel Gay told Field and Stream his group was thrilled by the ruling.

“In New Mexico, where we have very little water to begin with, every mile of stream is important,” Gay said.

New Mexico Ruling Was Controversial

The state’s 1911 constitution allowed every “natural stream, perennial or torrential” to belong to the public.

Over the years, that right got threatened. The State Game Commission won a 1945 Supreme Court lawsuit against a company that blocked access to the Conchas Reservoir.

That public right changed between 1945 and 2014 as the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish prohibited public access to water on private lands.

When a law student told Attorney General Gary King, the man reaffirmed the state’s public right to water access.

King said, “the Supreme Court’s decision in Red River, which has been the controlling law for nearly 70 years, leaves no doubt that the water in New Mexico streams belongs to the public.”

He added that the public had the right to use the water for “beneficial use for fishing and recreational activities.

Ranchers, Landowners Fight Back Against The Public

King’s statement opened up restricted water areas to fishing and recreation, but some angry residents fought back. Some ranchers and landowners backed Senate Bill 226, and it got approved, but just barely.

The bill allowed the State Game Commission to say specific streams were “navigable” or “non-navigable” in 2015. Certain landowners could get permits from the commission to limit water access.

After years of political controversy, the commission blocked public access to five different waterways in 2018.

But now, the Supreme Court’s ruling blocks that 2015 law, making it unconstitutional. Those five “non-navigable” areas are now illegal.

Anglers and others can go on the water that runs through private land as long as they don’t meander up onto a private area’s bank. The law allows fishers or kayakers to stay on rivers and streams as long as they don’t go on personal property or leave a stream.

After decades of limited access, many will get to enjoy more of New Mexico’s water resources.

“We’re just standing up for the rule of law,” Gay added. “We believe that wildlife management should be based on science and law. For years, our state fish and game agency has been violating the state constitution, and that is just not right.”