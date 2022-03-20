New York Man Found Dead After Going on Hiking Trip

On Friday morning, a New York man named Thomas Howard was recently found dead after embarking on a hiking trip. Officials discovered 61-year-old Howard’s body in the Adirondack High Peaks region.

The New York Department of Environment Conservation shared the tragic update on Facebook. The caption reads, “We are saddened to report that the body of the missing hiker, Thomas Howard, was recovered this morning in the Adirondack High Peaks Wilderness: https://on.ny.gov/3touDUY. Thank you to all who helped spread the word and showed support while the search was underway.”

Several Facebook users expressed their condolences for Howard’s family. One person commented, “Condolences to family and friends, plus a huge Thank You to all who aided in the search and ultimate recovery. A tough one for all involved.”

State police reported that his last known location was the Marcy Dam lean-to. According to New York state officials, Howard’s family “wishes to express their gratitude to the community and the searchers for their support. The family asks for privacy as they grieve the loss of their loved one.”

According to NBC5 News, the New York man originally planned a hiking trip through the trail registry. Search and rescue crews were not able to publicly confirm his planned route for the trip. However, one trail at Mount Colden’s summit includes a challenging route that leads to a 4,700-foot peak. Not only that, but Howard’s adventure lined up with a late winter snowstorm. The National Weather Service reported that the snowstorm delivered nearly 15 inches of snow, while the High Peaks received even more.

Arizona Hiker Found Dead After Falling From Trail While Trying to Take a Photo

Unfortunately, Thomas Howard was not the only U.S. resident to die while on a hiking trip this year. Back in January, Arizona resident Richard Jacobson died after falling from a mountain peak in Apache Junction while trying to take a photo. His friend, Andrew Thomas, told authorities that the 21-year-old hiker went camping with a friend when he slipped and fell 700 feet from the Flatiron Peak in the Lost Dutchman State Park.

“He slipped and fell,” said Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Doug Peoble. “I can tell you that during our investigation, there [were] no signs of foul play. No signs of drug use whatsoever. It was just a very tragic accident.”

Andrew also said that after rescue crews found the body, first responders airlifted Thomas off the mountain for treatment.

“He really was one of those guys that everyone loved, and it’s sad to lose him, but we know that it’s not the end,” Andrew told the Arizona Republic newspaper. “We’re going to see him again.”

At Outsider, we give our deepest condolences to the friends and families of Thomas Howard and Richard Jacobson.