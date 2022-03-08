New York Man Rescued Twice in Two Days While Hiking in Arizona

A New York man had a string of bad luck when he needed to be rescued while hiking in an Arizona mountain range—not once, but twice.

On March 2nd, an unnamed 28-year-old Brooklyn man first called 9-1-1 around 7 p.m. According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s office, he got turned around while hiking through Humphrey’s Trail in the San Francisco Peaks near Flagstaff. And he had lost sight of the marked path.

However, shortly after, he called back and said he found the trail and was working his way downhill.

“Search and rescue coordinated with Arizona Snowbowl snowcats that were working on Hart Prairie to locate and pick up the victim and deliver him to the Agassiz Lodge parking lot where search and rescue personnel met him to ensure he did not need any medical attention,” said the sheriff’s office per Fox 10.

Once he reached the rescue team, the man explained that he started his hike around 2:30 p.m. And the conditions “were more difficult than he expected.”

Search and Rescue Teams Rescued The New York Man Again the Following Day

The next day, 9-1-1 received another call from the man. According to the sheriff’s office, he had headed back out to re-attempt his hike near Humphrey’s Saddle. But he wandered off the trail again. And when he did, he injured himself and couldn’t make it back.

Luckily, another hiker found him and was able to provide aid while search and rescue crews located him.

Because of bad weather, EMS had to request a helicopter from the Arizona Department of Public Safety. When the crews spotted the injured hiker they picked him up flew him to a parking lot near the trailhead. But once the man was back on the ground, he refused further medical attention.

The man told the rescue crew that he began his climb at 9:30 a.m. that day. And he made it above the saddle before high winds forced him to turn around.

Then on the descent, he somehow walked off the trail and fell, which caused his injury, said the sheriff’s office.

Because of the expensive rescues, the sheriff is reminding future hikers to research the trails and be prepared before attempting a summit. People should also be aware of the weather forecast and current trail conditions before heading out.

As for the man, he was asked not to try the hike for the third time.

“The subject was provided with preventative search and rescue education about the conditions on the trail and the approaching winter storm and encouraged to not attempt the hike again,” the sheriff’s office said.