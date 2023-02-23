10-12 Bald Eagles Attack and Kill Deer Trapped on Frozen Pond, Onlooker Reports

A Maine guide witnessed a group of 10-12 bald eagles brutally attack and kill a deer trapped on a frozen pond Sunday.

Adam Raven, a local guide specializing in recreation, fishing, and whitewater and sea kayaking, was walking his dog near Webber Pond in their small south-central town as usual. On this particular day, however, Raven heard a strange noise in the distance.

Something about the sound told him not to approach, so he went home to get a pair of binoculars instead. Walking closer to the pond, he peered out toward the frozen water, and what he saw would shock even the most experienced outdoorsman.

Through the binoculars, Raven spotted a convocation of eagles on the ice about a quarter mile from shore. The group consisted of both adult and immature bald eagles, the swarm working together to attack a struggling deer on the east side of the lake.

“Yeah, it was an interesting experience,” he told News Center Maine. Knowing the deer was a goner, he left the scene, returning about 45 minutes later to check on the murderous birds again.

This time, the birds were nowhere in sight. The deer, however, was gutted and ripped apart, its blood creating a gruesome pattern across a large swath of the frozen surface. According to the guide, the scene was “pretty metal, but not surprising.”

Savage Bald Eagle Attack Wasn’t Out of the Ordinary

With his past experience as a bird rescuer, Raven was familiar with the brutal behavior of bald eagles. Despite their majestic appearance, eagles are birds of prey – and nothing short of ruthless.

“We had to attend a safety training on how to deal with them as they had injured a worker once by sinking their half-inch talons into the worker’s side and puncturing his kidney,” he said. “When we fed the eagles fish it was a matter of, move slow, drop the fish, and get the hell out of the enclosure.”

Two days following the grisly bald eagle attack, the guide returned to the scene once again. This time, the gut-churning remains of the deer had disappeared. In their place, two bones lay on the ice, including a jaw complete with a full set of teeth.

As Doug Hitchcock, a naturalist with Maine Audubon, explained, white-tailed deer are actually among the most common “mammalian prey items” for bald eagles. “But those are almost all previously dead animals,” he clarified. “Be it of natural causes or from vehicle strikes [or] shot by a hunter.”

Hitchcock guessed that the deer was already severely injured when the bald eagles attacked. Even for a flock of 10-12 eagles, a healthy deer would make a poor choice of prey due to their strength and aggression.

“I’d bet that it had a broken leg or some other injury or illness that was slowing it down enough for the eagles, which are typically scavengers, to be able to feed on,” he added.