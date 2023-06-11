10-foot alligator blocking Florida highway removed in ‘lengthy battle’

In Florida, alligator sightings aren’t a rare occurrence by any stretch. With gators in every county and body of freshwater in the state, the occasional reptile encounter is nothing new.

Even for an experienced reptile wrangler, however, a 10-foot alligator blocking a highway for over an hour is a strange occurrence.

Last week, officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Pesky Critters Wildlife Control found themselves in this unique situation, working together to wrangle an ornery alligator who was perfectly comfortable in the middle of the Florida highway.

“You never know what you’ll get on a call in the Florida Keys,” the MCSO wrote in a subsequent Facebook post. “Never a dull moment.”

According to law enforcement, the incident took place on the 18-mile stretch. More commonly known as “The Stretch,” this is an 18-mile section of highway connecting Florida City to Key Largo, as the name suggests.

In this section of highway, there are no businesses or any other type of roadside activity, only beautiful scenery in every direction. And though this helped designate the Florida highway as an “All-American Road,” it becomes inconvenient when there’s a large alligator blocking traffic.

“Once [people are] on ‘The Stretch,’ there are very few emergency turn arounds, so they were stuck while we battled this gator,” Pesky Critters told Newsweek. “There is only one other route off of the Keys [and] a lot of tourists wouldn’t know about the alternate route.”

Despite The Stretch’s natural surroundings, alligators don’t often make their way onto the road. In fact, it’s rather impressive that the big guy who did was able to do so in the first place.

Trapping service recommends caution around Florida alligators

As Todd Hardwick, alligator wrangler for Florida trapping service Pesky Critters, explained, there are barriers on either side of the road. There’s also a chain-link fence running alongside one of the lanes and a concrete barrier separating the flow of traffic.

In short, the roaming reptile more than proved its athletic ability in its quest to bask on the blacktop.

It’s no surprise, then, that the alligator fought as hard as it did when officials arrived to remove it. “After a lengthy battle with this massive gator, trappers successfully removed it and traffic was able to flow again,” Pesky Critters said.

Though a similar incident occurring again in the near future is unlikely, the trapping service warned others to be alligator-wise, whether they’re visitors to or residents of Florida. “Alligators are extremely active right now and residents need to be aware and alert,” they explained.

As the weather warms and gators begin to mate, they become more active than at any other time of the year. There are around 1.3 million alligators in the state of Florida, making a sighting highly likely. It’s important to note, however, when left alone, an alligator poses no threat to humans.

Though their intimidating appearance suggests otherwise, gators are a shy species that prefer to avoid human interaction. That said, to avoid a dangerous encounter with an alligator:

Maintain a distance of at least 60 feet

Dispose of fish scraps properly

Only swim in designated areas

Keep dogs a safe distance from freshwater

Above all, remember a fed gator is a dead gator.

Do not feed an alligator, under any circumstances. The moment an alligator, in Florida or otherwise, associates humans with food, it becomes a risk. At this point, there’s only one route available to wildlife officials, and sadly, it’s euthanasia.