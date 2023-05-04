10-foot alligator pulled from backyard pool in Florida

With a total population of around 1.3 million alligators spread across every single county in Florida, residents of the Sunshine State are no strangers to large reptiles. Having one swimming in your backyard pool, though, is a bit too close for comfort.

When venturing out into their backyard on Monday evening, a Kendall, Florida, resident was shocked to find a 10-foot alligator calmly paddling in their pool.

With no means of dealing with the roaming reptile themselves, they contacted Todd Hardwick from Pesky Critters pest control, who arrived shortly thereafter alongside Florida Fish and Wildlife officers.

Hardwick makes wrangling a 10-foot gator look like a breeze in the video he shared on his Facebook page. He later admitted, however, that the alligator (whom he dubbed Fred) was not at all ready to leave his private oasis and made these feelings known by putting up a tough fight against his would-be captor.

“Male alligators are very territorial during the breeding season. [They] often even fight among themselves for territory and females around this time of year,” Hardwick told Newsweek. “He did death roll a lot during removal which we unfortunately didn’t catch on camera.”

The gator catcher clarified that Fred wasn’t acting out of hostility. Instead, he was likely afraid – when alligators feel threatened, their instinct is to death roll to escape. That said, a frightened gator is a dangerous gator, especially in water.

“When an alligator is in water of any sort, that is his element, which automatically gives him the upper hand and makes him that much more dangerous,” Hardwick said.

Alligators in Florida swimming pools aren’t ‘uncommon’

While alligators in swimming pools aren’t an everyday occurrence, even in Florida, it does happen.

Pools such as this one, with no fence to keep critters out, provide an easy place to cool off for a gator. Even pools with fences (and those entirely screened in) sometimes attract a curious crocodilian. For gators, a dip in a swimming pool is a chance to enjoy their own private pond.

“Alligators in swimming pools, especially without screens, isn’t uncommon,” Hardwick explained. “This particular alligator was living in a body of water in the neighborhood. And they of course don’t know the difference between a pool and a pond.”

But how did this happen? Why did Fred wander away from his natural habitat and into this resident’s pool?

Well, like so many strange alligator sightings, he found himself far from home while looking for a mate. With gator mating season in full swing, Fred and his fellows are more active as they search for the perfect match.

“So far, we have seen a pretty busy alligator season,” Hardwick said. “This is the fourth nuisance alligator that posed a serious threat to humans that we’ve had to remove in the past 14 days.”

Though Fred didn’t harm anyone, venturing into a human’s pool deemed the 10-foot alligator a “nuisance.” More often than not, this sadly means the gator is euthanized. Hardwick, however, says there’s a “good chance” that Fred will find a safe home in captivity instead.