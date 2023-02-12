10-Foot Bull Shark Hauled In Just A Mile From Site Of Fatal Shark Attack

On Wednesday, February 8th a 10-foot-long bull shark was caught in the waters of Western Australia’s Swan River. Field and Stream shared the story first. Fisherman Kai Boyle reeled the shark in while fishing from the shore near the East Fremantle boat ramp. Just a week before, a fatal shark attack happened just about a mile from that very same boat ramp. Officials are unsure if it is the same shark that was responsible for the attack. However, it is certainly large enough for that to be feasible.

It appears that Boyle’s initial post about the shark was taken down because of abusive comments towards him for some reason. His caption for the post provides additional context to the fishing adventure and about bull sharks in the area. He was using mullet (a type of fish, not the haircut) as bait. He was able to wrangle the shark on shore for a few pictures before releasing it back into the water. Because of Australian fishing regulations, he was prohibited from not releasing the shark back into the water. Australian authorities have issued an official shark warning for the area and are increasing local river patrols trying to deter people from staying out of the water.

16-Year-Old Australian Girl Killed While Swimming In Swan River

Reports about the fatal shark attack started to emerge last week. It was the first fatal shark attack on the Swan River in 100 years. The last attack took place in January of 1923, a 13-year-old boy was killed while swimming in the river. In 2021, a bull shark attacked a man near where the girl was recently killed. His leg was badly mangled but he escaped with his life intact. Each year, roughly 20 people get attacked by sharks in Australia, but fatal attacks are rare.

A bull shark was suspected to be responsible for the recent attack given their proclivity for venturing into coastal rivers and ability to adapt to freshwater environments. The attack sparked the closure of local beaches while other people from the area started clamoring for the bull shark population in the Swan River to be proactively culled.

The teenage girl was apparently jet skiing with a group of her friends when she disembarked from the aquatic vehicle to swim alongside a pod of dolphins. The injuries she suffered from the attack were reportedly quite critical. She was quickly pulled from the water and emergency medical assistance was provided, but ultimately she was pronounced dead at the scene. Acting Police Inspector Paul Robinson provided additional comments.

“The family wasn’t there when this took place,” Robinson said in a media briefing. “However, her friends were, and as you can imagine this is an extremely traumatic incident for anyone to witness. So, obviously, we’re offering counseling services to anyone who did witness it or is affected by the incident.”

Swan River Connects To The Indian Ocean And Is Full Of Bull Sharks

A representative from the local Department of Fisheries explained that although Swan River does connect to the Indian Ocean, sharks usually don’t venture so far down the river from the coast. “I’ve spoken to fisheries and water police. Unfortunately, we have no idea what type of shark it is,” he said. Andrew Chin, a senior research fellow at James Cook University, said that the Swan River is an ideal hunting ground for bull sharks though. He suspects that’s the species responsible for the attack. Bull sharks routinely follow migrating fish stocks upstream in search of an easy meal. “The Swan River estuary is good bull shark habitat. This means people can come into close contact with them,” Chin said to CNN. “Unfortunately some encounters end badly and in this case with tragic results.”

“Bull sharks can be very bold. But it is also important to remember that these incidents are very, very rare events – though heartbreaking and traumatizing for everyone involved,” he continued. “Everyone should follow swimmer and shark safety advice from their local authorities [and] also be individually prepared in case the worst happens.”