10-foot crocodile removed from backyard pool in Florida

When you live in, or even visit Florida, alligator sightings are a virtual guarantee. And as you venture south, the variety of reptilian wildlife gets a little wider. Sure, there are gators (and lots of them) in South Florida, but there are also crocodiles and Burmese pythons.

Witnessing these reptiles in the wild can be an awe-inspiring experience. Even pythons, a species invasive to the state, are truly impressive animals.

One South Florida resident, however, recently experienced a reptile encounter that was a little closer than they would’ve liked when they found a crocodile in their swimming pool.

On Sunday, in the middle of the night, a Plantation Key resident wandered into their backyard to find a 10-foot crocodile enjoying a midnight swim in their in-ground pool. Startled by the massive reptile, the homeowner immediately contacted Todd Hardwick and his team at Pesky Critters Wildlife Control for assistance.

Despite the late hour, Hardwick and his assistant, Jeff Peterla, headed straight to the scene, arriving around 2 am.

In just about every gator or croc relocation mission, the reptile doesn’t exactly come quietly. This crocodile was no different, fighting tooth and nail against the Florida trapper to remain in his cozy private pond.

To make matters worse, the croc’s insistence to remain inside the pool created a “slick and dangerous” environment on the pool deck. Trying not to slip on a wet pool deck is hard enough when there isn’t a 1,000-pound reptile doing its best to overpower you.

After a great deal of effort, violent splashes, and death rolls, the Florida trappers heaved the 10-foot crocodile out of the pool. From there, they worked quickly to subdue it with tape and rope to safely transport it away from the home.

Before departing, Hardwick informed the homeowner how the croc got into the pool in the first place. He recommended building a fence or other barrier to keep wildlife out in the future.

With the croc in their truck, the trappers drove it back to the wild, where they “gently but safely” encouraged the reptile “back into its habitat.”

Had the backyard intruder been an alligator, it likely would’ve faced euthanasia. The 10-foot gator removed from a Florida highway after blocking traffic, for example, was likely harvested for its meat and hide. Typically, however, Florida trappers take a different approach with crocodiles.

With the second-highest gator population in the country, the Sunshine State houses some 1.3 million alligators. Meanwhile, crocs have a much more vulnerable population of around 2,000. That means for every 1 crocodile in Florida, there are 650 gators.

“Crocodiles are a threatened species in Florida, and endangered everywhere else in the United States,” Pesky Critters explained in the Instagram post documenting the relocation.

Because the gator population is so stable, any gator more than 4 feet in length deemed to pose a potential threat to people, pets, or property receives a “nuisance” label. In most cases, wildlife officials then put it down. Crocodiles, on the other hand, are more often relocated to protect the vulnerable Florida species.