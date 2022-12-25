10-people-thought-buried-in-massive-avalanche-at-popular-ski-spot

This afternoon, a tragic avalanche in the Lech/Zuers free skiing area of western Austria resulted in the burial of roughly ten people. At approximately 3 pm, the avalanche occurred reports The Daily Mail. A multitude of helicopters and search teams were promptly launched to the scene.

Local authorities have reported that one individual, who suffered an injury, has been successfully rescued. “We are doing everything we can to rescue the winter sports enthusiasts,” the municipality of Lech explained.

A search party of around 100 individuals has joined forces. They asked for extra lights in order to keep up the mission throughout the evening. Local images depict numerous rescue personnel on a mountain road traveling through the Vorarlberg region’s resort. Avalanche and mountain rescue dog squads, as well as the fire service, have all assembled on-site to assist in relief efforts.

Lech/Zuers is a ski resort in western Austria. It proudly proclaims itself to be one of the top skiing sites on Earth. It is even considered the birthplace of Alpine skiing by some. According to the resort’s website, skiing had been halted at 5 pm on Sunday due to the avalanche. An update regarding ski activities would be released on Monday morning at 8 am, the website goes on to say. A resort representative was unavailable for immediate comment.

Avalanches can occur in any mountain range with snow

The perils of an avalanche can come in the form of suffocation, trauma, or hypothermia – all potentially lethal outcomes for anyone trapped beneath its unforgiving force.

Over the span of seventy years, from 1950 to 2021, a staggering 1,169 individuals lost their lives due to avalanches in the United States. During the eleven-year stretch up to April 2006, a total of 445 individuals lost their lives in avalanches across North America.

Sadly, an average of 28 individuals succumb to avalanches each winter in the United States. Tragically, three of the most deadly avalanches in history have resulted in the loss of over a thousand lives.

Of course, avalanches are a significant risk in any mountain range where snow accumulates. They tend to occur more during winter and spring, but can still arise at other times of the year. Hence, it is important that avalanche control measures be taken in mountainous regions as avalanches can lead to devastating losses of life and property.