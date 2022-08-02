10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling During Hike at Colorado’s Garden of the Gods

A 10-year-old girl has died after she plummeted to her death while hiking a popular Colorado trail. According to reports from The Sun, she fell over 100 feet on Friday while visiting the Garden of the Gods. She was on the trail in the Shawnee National Forest with her family.

After rescuers found her, they airlifted her to a nearby hospital, but tragically she didn’t survive. Authorities later identified her as Everly Montgomery from Odon, Indiana.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of our elementary teacher, Mrs. Montgomery, whose daughter Everly passed away following a tragic accident on Friday,” read a statement by the child’s former school.

“Everly was an incoming fourth-grader at ND Elementary. Please continue to pray for comfort and peace for her entire family.”

According to the obituary, she was a member of her church, volleyball and softball teams, and cross-country.

“The family loved attending her athletic events together. When not playing sports, Everly loved riding her bicycle to the local library,” the obituary added. “She was a bright, inquisitive young girl and an avid reader. Her smile and enthusiasm could brighten anyone’s day.”

Rescuers called to Garden of the Gods after three climbers get stuck

Earlier in July, rescue crews were called to the Garden of the Gods to perform a high-angle rescue. Three people got stuck while attempting to climb a rock formation. According to officials, the climbers were located on the Kissing Camels formation when they called for help.

“All three individuals are down. The group did have a permit but did not follow it with the proper gear,” the fire department said. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The park made Tripadvisor’s list of “Best of the Best Things to Do,” including the top international and American attractions.

The Colorado Springs park took the number nine spot on the top world attractions. It took the number two spot for the United States, coming behind the Empire State Building in New York City.

On the international list, the park sits alongside the Basilica de la Sagrada Familia in Spain. The Colosseum and Trevi Fountain in Rome also made the list.

The Garden of the Gods is a registered National Natural Landmark. It boasts 300-foot sandstone rock formations and a pristine backdrop of Pikes Peak.

The park got its name in 1859 when two surveyors were exploring the area and found the sandstone formations.

One surveyor suggested it would be a “capital place for a beer garden.” However, his companion had a different idea, saying, “Why it is a fit place for the Gods to assemble. We will call it the Garden of the Gods.” As a result, it’s been the Garden of the Gods ever since.