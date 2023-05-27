11-foot alligator lunges at Florida trapper, ‘like something out of Jurassic Park’

Waking up at 3 am in the name of fitness takes serious dedication. In addition to breathable clothes, you need a flashlight, reflective gear, and a cellphone, both for music and so you can call animal services in the event you run into an angry 11-foot alligator near the road.

Well, that last one is really only if you live in Florida. Though it’s a good idea to keep an eye out for gators in Louisiana as well.

For one Homestead, Florida, resident, a regular morning jog turned into a scene from Jurassic Park when he stumbled upon an 11-foot alligator in the grass near the sidewalk.

Startled by the massive reptile, the jogger contacted police, who called in the help of Pesky Critters, a local wildlife control service. Arriving at the scene soon after, trappers equipped themselves with bodycams, filming the entire capture from start to finish before posting it to their Facebook page.

“This will get your adrenaline pumping!” Pesky Critters wrote. “It’s almost like something out of Jurassic Park! An 11ft alligator was trapped at 3:30 am this morning after a resident was out exercising and crossed paths with it near the Homestead sports complex.”

Watching the footage, it’s clear that the large alligator was less than happy about trappers disturbing its late-night stroll. While Todd Hardwick, owner of Pesky Critters, attempted to wrangle the reptile, the gator lunged and hissed at him, doing its best to rid itself of the potential threat.

It was “quite the battle” between Hardwick and the angry alligator. The wrangler, however, eventually emerged victorious, trapping what he described as “the largest alligator that has been captured in Miami Dade County in quite a few years.”

Maintain a safe distance from alligators at all times

Even in a state like Florida, with alligators housed in every county, attacks remain rare. The majority of attacks occur as the result of the animal feeling threatened.

For wildlife, this doesn’t necessarily mean interacting with them with malicious intent. Simply approaching them can be perceived as a threat, which is why it’s so important to give animals space.

Now, for gators and other crocodilians, this can be tricky. Because they’re semi-aquatic, it’s often difficult to tell they’re there.

When in doubt, stay away from bodies of fresh water when on foot and especially while walking pets. In Florida, specifically, alligators can be found in just about every marsh, swamp, river, and lake in the state.

“I always tell everybody that if you see an alligator, you need to give him a wide berth,” Hardwick told Newsweek. “You know, stay 25 feet away from him. And you need to call the authorities and get the alligator team out there before something happens.”

“If you have a dog, keep them on a leash and stay 20 feet from the edge of the water so that the gator doesn’t try and get him. Avoid areas with heavy vegetation around water because that’s where the alligator would be hiding.”

“And above all, don’t feed the alligators,” the reptile wrangler concluded. “Once you start feeding them, you condition them to come up to people, and that’s when they become dangerous.”