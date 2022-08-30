11-year-old-arkansas-boy-killed-during-flash-flood-after-being-sucked-into-storm-drain

In tragic news out of Arkansas, an 11-year-old boy was killed after he was pulled deep into a storm drain by rushing water caused by flash flooding. The incident took place in northwest Arkansas, near Bentonville, on Monday, August 29. The boy “accidentally fell into the water and the current swept him under,” said Bentonville Police Corporal Adam McInnis in a recent statement. A 47-year-old woman who tried to save the boy also was swept away in the water.

Bentonville Fire and police crews arrived on the scene around 5:30 pm on Monday. They found the woman in the storm drain and quickly rescued her. First responders took her to a nearby hospital and her condition is currently unknown. The boy, however, was deeper in the drain, carried by the swift floodwaters. Teams searched for him and eventually found him, transporting him to a local hospital. Ultimately, despite lifesaving attempts, the boy died. The case is currently under investigation.

Deputy fire chief Kevin Boydston indicated in a statement that the boy was playing near a retention pond that quickly flooded. The strong current carried him into the storm drain. At the time, Rogers Executive Airport, east of Bentonville, recorded over 1.5 inches of rain, according to CNN.

Heavy rains on Monday in the Bentonville area caused flash flooding and road closures. One meteorologist with 4029 News out of northwest Arkansas warned residents not to ignore road closures. “Flooded roads In Bentonville,” he wrote on Twitter accompanying a video of cars driving around signs and barriers. “PLEASE STOP DRIVING AROUND BARRIERS! You have no clue if the road is washed out or not…just too dangerous!”

Jackson, Mississippi Goes Without Running Water for Undetermined Amount of Time

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves warned Jackson, MS residents on Monday, August 29, that they would be going without running water for an indeterminate amount of time. According to Reeves, “A major pump at Jackson’s main water treatment facility was damaged and the city has been using backup pumps.”

This damage to the pump affects about 180,000 people. Until water treatment officials fix the pump, Jackson is without running water. This has caused Jackson’s public schools to revert to online learning for the time being. “We will continue to closely monitor the water conditions on a day-by-day basis at our schools while conferring with city officials to determine when scholars and staff can safely return for in-person learning,” the school district announced.

City government will deliver both potable and non-potable water. However, Reeves advised residents to “leave those resources for those who absolutely need them.” Instead, he encouraged residents who are able to buy their own water in the form of gallon jugs, bottles, and other packaged means.