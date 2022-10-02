11-year-old-boy-breaks-minnesota-record-after-dropping-impressive-bull-elk

Much to his surprise, Parker Christopherson, the youngest-ever elk hunter in the state of Minnesota shot a large bull. On Sunday, September 11, the young hunter shot an 8-by-9 bull elk, Kittson County Enterprise reports. He estimates that the animal weighed 800 pounds, and its antlers rack scored 350 points (unofficially). The elk was dispatched with two shots from 100 yards away. However, the excitement started way before the actual hunt did.

Since he was chosen for an either-sex elk tag, Nick has been subjected to a string of pleasant surprises. He received a letter from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources stating that his name had been drawn for an elk tag. When Nick discovered that hunters may apply as young as 10 years old, he applied for the title. “I didn’t know you could apply that young, so I figured I’d just apply. I didn’t expect anything,” Christopherson said.

When he saw his name on the envelope, he was shocked. Josh Carr, his father, has been applying for tags for years and hasn’t seen his name on one before. Despite that fact, Carr phoned his son with delight when he found out.“He kept texting me, ‘Sweet! Sweet! Sweet!’ He was really surprised and excited,” Christopherson explained.

After choosing his rifle, Christopherson then had to plan and prepare. He practiced with a .30-06 caliber rifle and scouted for elk. Christopherson recalled that the weapon was heavy with a lot of kick as he practiced with it. However, once the young hunter was in the field, the kick vanished. “When I was out there, it felt just like a BB gun. There was too much adrenaline,” he raved.

The young hunter sets his sights on the elk bull

He and his dad found a bull on land owned by Cooper Swenson’s family. With permission, they started tracking it through pictures on trail cameras. Carr and Christopherson finally got to hunt on Saturday, Sept. 10 but had no luck as they heard bugling all day but saw no animals. So, they went back out the next morning to Section 28 in Poppleton Township and between noon and 3:30 p.m., Christopherson finally had his success story.

“We saw him and said, ‘Switch chairs! Switch chairs!’ We were trying to be quiet about it,” Christopherson recalled. “I caught the bull in the one window and he walked back to the north. I thought maybe he smelled me. But then he walked back right in front of me. I took a shot at him.”

The first shot hit the elk in the lungs, but it kept moving, so Carr told Christopherson to take another shot. The second bullet went through the top of its heart and finally dropped the animal. “He ran about 15 yards and he dropped,” Christopherson explained. “I handed the rifle to my dad and screamed, ‘I gotta call Mom!’”

Christopherson’s mom, Whitney Carr said she was in tears over the moment. “He was so proud. I’m proud! We are all so proud of him,” she said. “Your dad, grandpa, uncles, and brothers. Everyone is so proud of you.”

Now that Parker Christopherson has landed his dream elk, he has his sights on a new goal. He would like to help his father tag his own bull someday.